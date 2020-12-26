Lincoln County to get 3 internet towers

Nick Blase climbs a cellular tower to perform maintenance in High Ridge, Mo., in this May 22, 2017, file photo. (AP / Jeff Roberson )

With the announcement of a nearly $500,000 Arkansas Rural Connect Grant, Lincoln County is one step closer to wireless internet coverage in the towns of Star City, Tarry and Yorktown.

It's a small victory for the people who live there, said Republican District 10 Rep. Mike Holcomb, who was instrumental in securing the funding.

"It was a long process and hard work," Holcomb said.

The towers will be built by City Wireless Internet of Star City.

Lincoln County Judge Buddy Lynn Earnest said they already have the property right-of-way for towers east, south and north of the city.

The $483,838 grant will pay for equipment, towers and placement of the towers. The company is expected to have the work completed and the towers up and running by about Feb. 15, Earnest said.

Customer rates are expected to be about $49.99 per month, said Holcomb.

Earnest said the county, through the state, has money available for the construction of additional towers, but they don't have the service providers needed to build additional towers.

There are areas in the county without any type of internet connection, and Earnest said he would like to see the entire county covered and offering wireless internet service.

Cable internet would be too costly and not physically possible, said Holcomb.

The Arkansas Rural Connect Grant program is working to expand the 25/Mbps broadband infrastructure throughout the entire state, especially in rural communities.

It plans to distribute at least $4.7 million in grants to public-private partnerships.

"We need a provider that can keep rates reasonable, between $40 and $50 per month," Earnest said.

At the moment, it's not unusual for Lincoln County students to do their studies while sitting in their cars in the McDonald's restaurant parking lot at Star City.

Sometimes students don't have access to the internet at home or they can't get a signal, according to Holcomb.

Earnest said, "It's inconvenient for many parents, and other kids have no way to get to McDonald's."

As well, parents drive their kids to the Star City Public Library for the internet connection.

At home, Holcomb said he depends on a hot box for computer internet access so he is acutely aware of the "reliable and affordable" internet access problem in rural areas of Southeast Arkansas.

With the closure of schools earlier this year due to covid-19, these wireless towers are "critical in all areas of rural Arkansas," Holcomb said.

The need extends beyond the classroom, and without service, businesses aren't able to operate to their fullest capacity, Holcomb said.

Earnest said, without internet connections it is nearly impossible to attract new businesses to the area. Many employees were asked to work from home during the shutdown and that was difficult for those without internet access, Holcomb said.

Also, rural Arkansas is facing a doctor and nursing shortage, and the growing field of telemedicine would be of great benefit, Holcomb said.