Marianna man slain; suspect sought

Arkansas State Police officers are searching for a suspect in the death of a Marianna man on Christmas Eve, according to a release from the agency.

Jalen Epps, 19, of Marianna is wanted on a capital murder warrant in the shooting of Vincent Smith, 24, during a robbery, the release said.

Authorities said Smith was shot outside an apartment in a complex at 365 California St. in Marianna. He then drove a short distance to 416 Er Gaines St. where a family was gathered, according to the release.

Emergency personnel arrived at the home and rendered aid to Smith, but he was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m., the report said.