Mass Christmas lunch event feeds families in PB as it brightens lives

Volunteers prepare food to be picked up on Friday during a Christmas lunch that fed 170. Another 17 meals were delivered to people who couldn’t get out. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)

An icy wind blew across the vacant lot Christmas morning, but that didn't slow an army of volunteers as some readied a hot holiday meal, while others unloaded two vans overfilled with cartons of food items, fresh bread and other necessities like toilet paper donated by local merchants.

The boxes were quickly opened and individual plastic grocery sacks were stuffed with the various items.

As well, a few of the people who arrived early for the free Christmas lunch drive-by at 1221 W. Sixth Ave., in turn, stayed and offered their services.

As tables started to fill with toys, food and other items, Tyesha Fields and Armanda Richardson were busy filling disposable trays with fresh, hot food from inside James Rick's First Class Catering food truck. He offered the use of it for the event.

Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff community outreach coordinator, managed to organize the event in about 48 hours, with the help of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church's pastor, the Rev. Clark Thomas. His dozen or so experienced volunteers made the operation a success.

In addition to a Christmas dinner that included chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, bread, cake and a drink, volunteers were handing out toys to kids.

Like other recent holiday events, it was masks on and drive-thru only.

Liddell said the covid-19 pandemic has changed lives, but she didn't want anyone to go without on Christmas Day.

From inception to organization, it took the retired school teacher two days to put together the mass Christmas lunch event.

She started the planning on Tuesday.

Liddell said as a teacher she was taught "to monitor and adjust and do it a different way."

She applied that to the problem covid-19 presented.

In addition to managing to get enough money to feed approximately 200 through donations and gift cards, Mildred Franco, with The Accelerator, called and asked Liddell if she still needed toys. Consequently, there were toys to give away as well as food.

"I couldn't bear to think of anyone going hungry," Liddell said.

In previous years, she said, "We did an annual potluck at the Pine Bluff High School cafeteria...We always feed 200-plus, families with children."

"It's worse this year and we have so many people in need," Liddell said.

That's the main reason Liddell stepped up to organize the event. When she found out the luncheon had been canceled because of covid-19, she knew she had to act.

Thomas' reason for spending his Christmas morning helping others was to fill a large hole in his heart. He lost his daughter, Jaccarlo Thomas Allen, 48, to covid-19 just a few weeks ago.

So when Liddell asked for his help, he immediately agreed a few days ago.

"I'm happy seeing the love people are sharing this morning," he said.

Liddell said about the volunteers and the additional donations, "I'm more than amazed."

The holiday numbers are bleak: About 50 million Americans, or one in six adults and one in four children, are food insecure or hungry, according to a Nov. 24 National Geographic article titled "Hunger in America."

One in five adults and one in four children, about 500,000 in Arkansas, don't know where their next meal is coming from, and a recent Feeding America study said hunger in Arkansas is projected to increase from 17% to 22% because of the pandemic and resulting shutdowns.

That's another possible 150,000 people in Arkansas who will be worried about where their next meal will come from.

Southeast Arkansas's numbers reflect the national numbers, and although Thomas said he isn't surprised by the statistics because one of his churches' missions is to feed those in need, Richardson, still filling trays in the food truck, said she was dismayed at the number.

As she filled another tray Friday morning, she said, "It's shocking."

In all, the organizers of the Christmas meal fed 170 people and delivered meals to 17 people who couldn't get out.