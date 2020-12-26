There is a constant in education: All great schools have great principals. That's not to say that all bad schools have bad principals. But we just have never witnessed a campus that could sleep-walk to greatness, or get there by accident.

Which is why so many reformers outside the education establishment want more power in the hands of principals. One man or woman can make a difference, and that's not just the stuff of movie scripts.

Last week, before Christmas shut down politics for a few days, The New York Times reported that President-elect Joe Biden had picked a secretary of the Education Department. We held our breath.

For it had been reported over the last month that Joe Biden might choose a current or former union boss from one of several teachers' unions to head Education. You can bet that Joe Biden will be a friend to unions--he has been his entire career--and any pick to lead the federal Department of Education is going to be a friend to unions, too. But we hoped for more than a union rep at the department. Apparently Joe Biden did, too.

Sure enough, on Wednesday, Joe Biden announced officially that he's nominating Miguel Cardona, the education commissioner in Connecticut. The lede in most stories has focused on Dr. Cardona's Latino roots, and that he spoke only Spanish when he started elementary school. Others might like the fact that he has served as a principal before.

The Hartford Courant reports that Miguel Cardona became the principal of Hanover Elementary School in Meriden, Conn., in 2003, when he was 28 years old. At the time, he was the youngest principal in the state. In 2012, he was named Principal of the Year. He moved through the education ranks until last year, when the governor of Connecticut appointed him commissioner of all state schools.

It's been a difficult time for schools all over the world. Imagine taking over an entire state's education system just before the pandemic hit. Interestingly, Dr. Cardona made news by pushing for in-person schooling during the covid-19 crisis. As many have, even in the face of union opposition.

The state of Connecticut left it up to the districts to decide how to handle virtual learning, but Miguel Cardona saw the limits of such learning, and said so in a letter to school superintendents earlier this year:

"In-person education is too important for our children to disrupt their education further, unless and until local conditions specifically dictate the need to do so."

Spoken like somebody who spent decades in the schools, actually teaching.

All of Joe Biden's appointees, and Joe Biden himself, face a difficult year as the nation tries to claw its way out of the covid-19 crisis. This is especially true at Education. States have the most authority in their schools, but the feds give enough money to hold several important strings. And the disruption to education this year has been massive.

There's no telling how massive. Not until test scores start coming back next year, and Americans find out how far behind some students have fallen, and if the fears of growing achievement gaps between affluent kids and poorer kids are proven correct. Some students have disappeared off the books, and schools have suffered financially. Putting the whole puzzle together will certainly be challenging.

But then, many public schools weren't performing to standards anyway. This could be a chance for many districts to start from scratch and push through the thicket of deadwood that slows all progress. Much like when a hurricane trashes a whole city on the coast and the schools come back better five years later. The crises of 2020 could lead to reforms in American education, if We the People only allow it. Or demand it.

There isn't a lot of information on Dr. Cardona besides a few glowing articles after his statewide appointment in 2019. But there is reason for optimism in his appointment. Principally being ... . his time as principal.

The U.S. Senate should guide this one through. And see if Dr. Cardona can bring his principal-of-the-year approach to the federal level.