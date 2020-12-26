Motor sports schedules and winners

SCHEDULES AND WINNERS

NOTE Race winners listed in parentheses.

NASCAR Cup Series

Feb. 9 x-Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Erik Jones)

Feb. 13 x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Joey Logano)

Feb. 13 x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (William Byron)

Feb. 16 DAYTONA 500 (Denny Hamlin)

Feb. 23 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Joey Logano)

March 1 Auto Club 400 (Alex Bowman)

March 8 FanShield 500 (Joey Logano)

May 17 The Real Heroes 400 (Kevin Harvick)

May 20 Toyota 500 (Denny Hamlin)

May 24 Coca-Cola 600 (Brad Keselowski)

May 28 Alsco Uniforms 500 (Chase Elliott)

May 31 Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 (Brad Keselowski)

June 7 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Kevin Harvick)

June 10 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (Martin Truex Jr)

June 14 Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

June 14 Dixie Vodka 400 (Denny Hamlin)

June 22 GEICO 500 (Ryan Blaney)

June 27 Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute (Kevin Harvick)

June 28 Pocono 350 (Denny Hamlin)

July 5 Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records (Kevin Harvick)

July 12 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (Cole Custer)

July 15 x-NASCAR All-Star Open (Matt DiBenedetto)

July 15 NASCAR All-Star Race (Chase Elliott)

July 19 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Austin Dillon)

July 23 Super Start Batteries 400 Presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts (Denny Hamlin)

Aug. 2 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (Brad Keselowski)

Aug. 8 FireKeepers Casino 400 (Kevin Harvick)

Aug. 9 Consumers Energy 400 (Kevin Harvick)

Aug. 16 Go Bowling 235 at the DAYTONA Road Course (Chase Elliott)

Aug. 22 Drydene 311 (1) (Denny Hamlin)

Aug. 23 Drydene 311 (2) (Kevin Harvick)

Aug. 29 Coke Zero Sugar 400 (William Byron)

Sept. 6 Cook Out Southern 500 (Kevin Harvick)

Sept. 12 Federated Auto Parts 400 (Brad Keselowski)

Sept. 19 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (Kevin Harvick)

Sept. 27 South Point 400 (Kurt Busch)

Oct. 4 YellaWood 500 (Denny Hamlin)

Oct. 11 Bank of America ROVAL 400 (Chase Elliott)

Oct. 18 Hollywood Casino 400 (Joey Logano)

Oct. 25 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (Kyle Busch)

Nov. 1 Xfinity 500 (Chase Elliott)

Nov. 8 Season Finale 500 (Chase Elliott)

x-non-points race

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Feb. 15 NASCAR Racing Experience 300 (Noah Gragson)

Feb. 22 Boyd Gaming 300 (Chase Briscoe)

Feb. 29 Production Alliance Group 300 (Harrison Burton)

March 7 LS Tractor 200 (Brandon Jones)

May 21 Toyota 200 (Chase Briscoe)

May 25 Alsco 300 (Kyle Busch)

June 1 Cheddar's 300 presented by Alsco (Noah Gragson)

June 6 EchoPark 250 (AJ Allmendinger)

June 13 Hooters 250 (Harrison Burton)

June 14 Contender Boats 250 (Chase Briscoe)

June 20 Unhinged 300 (Justin Haley)

June 28 Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons (Chase Briscoe)

July 4 Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (Chase Briscoe)

July 9 Shady Rays 200 (Austin Cindric)

July 10 Alsco 300 (Austin Cindric)

July 18 My Bariatric Solutions 300 (Austin Cindric)

July 18 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race At New Hampshire, Loudon, N.H.

July 25 Kansas Lottery 250 (Brandon Jones)

Aug. 8 Henry 180 (Austin Cindric)

Aug. 15 UNOH 188 at the DAYTONA Road Course (Austin Cindric)

Aug. 22 Drydene 200 (Justin Allgaier)

Aug. 23 Drydene 200 (Chase Briscoe)

Aug. 28 Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola (Justin Haley)

Sept. 5 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (Brandon Jones)

Sept. 11 Go Bowling 250 (Justin Allgaier)

Sept. 12 Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 (Justin Allgaier)

Sept. 18 Food City 300 (Chase Briscoe)

Sept. 26 Alsco 300 (Chase Briscoe)

Oct. 3 Ag-Pro 300 (Justin Haley)

Oct. 10 Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (AJ Allmendinger)

Oct. 17 Kansas Lottery 300 (Chase Briscoe)

Oct. 24 O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 (Harrison Burton)

Oct. 31 Draft Top 250 (Harrison Burton)

Nov. 7 Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 (Austin Cindric)

NASCAR Trucks

Feb. 14 NextEra Energy 250 (Grant Enfinger)

Feb. 21 Strat 200 (Kyle Busch)

May 26 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (Chase Elliott)

June 6 Vet Tix Camping World 200 (Grant Enfinger)

June 12 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race at Iowa, Newton, Iowa

June 13 Baptist Health 200 (Kyle Busch)

June 28 Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid (Brandon Jones)

July 11 Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 (Sheldon Creed)

July 18 Vankor 350 (Kyle Busch)

July 24 Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 (Austin Hill)

July 25 e.p.t 200 (Matt Crafton)

Aug. 7 Henry Ford Health System 200 (Zane Smith)

Aug. 16 Sunoco 159 (Sheldon Creed)

Aug. 21 KDI Office Technology 200 (Zane Smith)

Aug. 30 CarShield 200 Presented by CK Power (Sheldon Creed)

Sept. 6 South Carolina Education Lottery 200 (Ben Rhodes)

Sept. 10 ToyotaCare 250 (Grant Enfinger)

Sept. 17 UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (Sam Mayer)

Sept. 25 World of Westgate 200 (Austin Hill)

Oct. 3 Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Raphael Lessard)

Oct. 17 Clean Harbors 200 (Brett Moffitt)

Oct. 25 SpeedyCash.com 400 (Sheldon Creed)

Oct. 30 NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 (Grant Enfinger)

Nov. 6 Lucas Oil 150 (Sheldon Creed)