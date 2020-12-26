Nets' third-quarter run sends Celtics tumbling

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) drives past New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) as he goes to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

BOSTON -- Kyrie Irving scored 37 points with eight assists in his return to Boston, and Kevin Durant added 29 for Brooklyn on Friday to lead the Nets to a 123-95 victory over the Celtics.

Jarrett Allen added 11 rebounds for the Nets, who sent Boston to its first loss. Irving was 7 of 10 from three-point range in his first regular-season game at TD Garden since he opted out of his Celtics contract in 2019.

"We're going to continue to see them. We're in the same division," Irving said, adding that there was "nothing added" to his motivation in playing his former team.

Jaylen Brown scored 27 with 8 rebounds for the Celtics, and Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 8 boards. The Celtics beat Milwaukee in their opener on Wednesday on Tatum's last-second shot, but they couldn't do it again in their second consecutive matchup against a team expected to contend in the Eastern Conference.

"The benefit of playing these two games against two other great teams is that it forces you to be better," Celtics guard Marcus Smart said. "It tests you to see where you're at, it sets the bar, and now you know what you have to strive for."

Durant scored 16 points in the third quarter, when the Nets outscored Boston 35-23 to turn a three-point deficit into an 86-77 lead. He scored nine consecutive Brooklyn points at the beginning of the third when the Nets took the lead for good.

"It's still impressive to watch after all these years," Nets Coach Steve Nash said. "For him to have little runs like that is nothing in his mind. For mere mortals in the NBA, it's impossible to think of."

It was 86-79 early in the fourth when the Nets, even with Irving and Durant on the bench, scored nine in a row to open a 16-point lead.

HEAT 111, PELICANS 98

MIAMI -- Erik Spoelstra remained perfect on Christmas, and a record-tying show from Duncan Robinson helped him stay that way.

Robinson made seven three-pointers -- tying the most on Christmas ever -- and scored 23 points, and the Heat beat New Orleans to start the NBA's holiday five-game Friday.

Spoelstra moved to 8-0 on Christmas as coach of the Heat. Goran Dragic scored 18 points, Bam Adebayo had 17 and Avery Bradley finished with 12. Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro each scored 11 for Miami.

Zion Williamson had 32 points and 14 rebounds for New Orleans, and Brandon Ingram finished with 28. But the Pelicans got outscored 48-30 from three-point range and shot only 40% to Miami's 51%.

Josh Hart scored 12 for New Orleans.

Robinson's seven three-pointers tied the mark that Ingram set last year. Jimmy Butler didn't play in the second half for Miami, ruled out with right ankle stiffness.

JJ Redick's three-pointer with 7:43 left cut Miami's lead to 91-85 and came during a stretch when the Heat went five minutes without a field goal. But the Pelicans got no closer.

BUCKS 138, WARRIORS 99

MILWAUKEE -- Khris Middleton scored 31 points and Milwaukee routed Golden State to win their first Christmas Day home game in over half a century.

Middleton went 6 for 8 from three-point range, leading a strong performance from deep for his team. Milwaukee was 20 of 37 from beyond the arc, while Golden State was 10 of 45.

The Warriors were outscored by 65 points in their first two games, the second-highest total in NBA history through two games to 71 points for the 1987-88 Clippers. Golden State lost 125-99 at Brooklyn in its season opener.

Milwaukee's only other Christmas home game came during the franchise's inaugural season in 1968. The Bucks were on the road for Christmas the last two seasons, losing at Philadelphia in 2019 and winning at New York in 2018.

Bucks players got a Christmas surprise before the game when they received videotaped messages from their families in a move orchestrated by team officials.

Then they went out and delivered a dominant performance to bounce back from a season-opening 122-121 loss at Boston.

Giannis Antetkounmpo had 15 points and 13 rebounds against Golden State, but the two-time reigning NBA MVP shot 4 of 15 from the floor and 7 of 15 from the free-throw line.