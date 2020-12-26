BASKETBALL

K.C. Jones, HOF member, dies

Basketball Hall of Famer K.C. Jones, a 12-time NBA champion who was one of only seven players in history to win championships in college and the pros along with an Olympic gold medal, has died. He was 88. The Celtics said Jones' family confirmed Friday that he died at an assistant-living facility in Connecticut, where he had been receiving care for Alzheimer's disease for the past several years. A point guard who excelled on defense, Jones joined with Bill Russell to lead San Francisco to back-to-back NCAA championships in 1955-56. The two also played on the U.S. team that won the Olympic gold medal at the 1956 Games in Melbourne. Jones reunited with Russell in Boston to win eight consecutive NBA titles from 1959-66. He retired in 1967 and began coaching, first in college at Brandeis and Harvard before joining the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant, where he earned another championship ring in 1972. Jones was an assistant coach on the Celtics team that won it all in 1981 before guiding the team led by Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish to the 1984 and '86 championships. Jones' No. 25 was retired by the Celtics in 1967, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989. Only Russell and fellow Celtics teammate Sam Jones won more NBA championships as players.

FOOTBALL

Henry added to covid list

The Los Angeles Chargers placed starting tight end Hunter Henry (Pulaski Academy, Arkansas Razorbacks) on the covid-19 reserve list Thursday. Henry hasn't practiced all week and is expected to be unavailable Sunday against Denver. For the season, he became the sixth Charger added to the covid-19 list. Henry is the team's second-leading receiver with 60 catches and 613 yards. He also has scored four touchdowns. League-wide, Kansas City's Travis Kelce, Las Vegas' Darren Waller and Washington's Logan Thomas are the only tight ends with more receptions.

Giants' QB questionable

The New York Giants might be closer to getting starting quarterback Daniel Jones back. Jones was listed as questionable after being limited in practice Friday. He is recovering from hamstring and ankle injuries that have sidelined him for two of the last three games, but he has made enough progress that he could be behind center Sunday at Baltimore. If Jones is not available, Colt McCoy would start for New York (5-9), which needs to keep winning in the NFC East, where it trails Washington by one game and is tied with Dallas. Whoever is at quarterback, he will not have receiver Golden Tate to target. Tate was declared out with a calf issue. Also questionable are the Giants' leading tackler, linebacker Blake Martinez (ankle), and rookie defensive back Darnay Holmes (knee). Both were limited on Friday. The Giants also gave versatile defensive back Logan Ryan a three-year contract extension. Ryan joined them in the offseason as a free agent and has been a standout on the rebuilt defense.

Jones, Mack out vs. Chiefs

The Atlanta Falcons have declared receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack out for Sunday's game at Kansas City. Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, will miss his third consecutive game with a hamstring injury. Mack, a six-time Pro Bowl pick, will miss his first game of the season with a concussion. A third starter, left guard James Carpenter, will miss the game with a groin injury. Free safety Ricardo Allen is listed as questionable with a concussion. Allen was a full participant in practice Thursday. Return specialist Brandon Powell (foot) and rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) are listed as questionable. Russell Gage will start at the No. 2 receiver spot with Calvin Ridley again taking Jones' spot at No. 1. Matt Hennessy will replace Mack, and Justin McCray will start in Carpenter's spot.

Concussion sidelines Bosa

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will miss Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos due to a concussion and shin injury. Bosa, who was voted to the Pro Bowl for the third time earlier this week, will miss his third game of the season. He was inactive for the Nov. 8 game against Las Vegas and Nov. 15 contest at Miami due to a concussion. The Chargers (5-9) have also ruled out defensive tackle Uchenna Nwosu due to a knee injury. Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, second in the AFC with 100 receptions, is questionable due to a hamstring strain.