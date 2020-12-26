100 years ago

Dec. 26, 1920

• Suit to compel the North Little Rock School Board to pay the salary of Fred R. Price, superintendent, according to the terms of the latter's contract, will be filed soon as a result of a controversy between the board and Mr. Price, which has existed for several months. Mr. Price said last night that his attorneys have been preparing the complaint for the last several weeks. He will seek to collect his salary in full as superintendent to July 1, 1921.

50 years ago

Dec. 26, 1970

• The shaky relations between President Nixon and Congress are causing a delay in the funding of federal education programs and this makes good local planning "impossible," state Education Commissioner A. W. Ford said Friday. Arkansas gets about $24 million in Title 1 funds for elementary and secondary education and $4 million for vocational education, and Ford said congressional delays in these fund allotments were "getting worse all the time instead of better." Ford complained about the delays in an editorial in the Education Department's newsmagazine this week.

25 years ago

Dec. 26, 1995

• Home schools have grown nearly tenfold in Arkansas since 1986, when 536 students were taught at home. This year, 5,193 students, more than 1 percent of the state's school-age population, learn at home. In 1990, the U.S. Department of Education estimated 350,000 students were home schooled. By 1993, home schooling had become legal in all 50 states, and current estimates of home-schooled pupils across the country range from 500,000 to 1 million. But only Arkansas charges a fee -- $35 -- for achievement tests that home students must take -- the California Achievement Test or the Metropolitan Achievement Test.

10 years ago

Dec. 26, 2010

JONESBORO -- Four months after an Arkansas State University committee made recommendations to increase security measures on the Jonesboro campus, university officials have hired an additional police officer, improved lighting and installed emergency telephones. The university appropriated $350,000 to pay for the changes, which also include trimming bushes, replacing gates at an apartment complex and adding security cameras. "We take this serious," said Rick Stripling, vice chancellor of student affairs. "It's important for us, and it's important for those who live here." The ASU Task Force on Campus Security was formed in May after the April 16 shooting death of Michael Gilmore, 24, of Helena-West Helena.