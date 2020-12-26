OTHERS SAY: The U.S. must respond to cyber attacks

The scale and scope of the recently revealed computer hack of scores of federal government agencies, U.S. corporations and perhaps other targets appears to be unprecedented.

The U.S. response must be commensurate. First, an intensive investigation must determine how many entities were compromised and how much damage has been done. How did the cyberattack go undetected for nearly nine months? What can be done quickly to staunch the digital bleeding? And how can the U.S. effectively respond without triggering a self-defeating escalation?

Under normal times, under a normal president, this nation would lead a domestically bipartisan and internationally allied response to such a breach. But President Donald Trump is not that president.

Indeed, instead of concurring with most every expert--including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said the Russians "pretty clearly" were behind the attack--Trump deflected Kremlin complicity, suggesting that China could be the culprit before once again putting his obsessive grievance over losing the election over the interests of the country.

Some other Republicans have reacted responsibly, including Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who said Sunday on "Meet the Press" that "Russia acted with impunity." Speaking of Trump, Romney added: "We've come to recognize that the president has a blind spot when it comes to Russia."