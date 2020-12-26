Overlooked Trice scores 29 to make Michigan State pay

Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice (right) drives against Michigan State’s Julius Marble II during the first half Friday in East Lansing, Mich. Trice scored a season-high 29 points as the Badgers won 85-76 to extend their Big Ten winning streak to 10 games. (AP/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- D'Mitrk Trice had to play on the road Christmas Day and still got to celebrate one of his best games with his family in the house.

Trice scored a season-high 29 points, lifting No. 9 Wisconsin to an 85-76 win over No. 12 Michigan State on Friday.

Trice's parents, older brother, Travis, and his grandma were among the dozens of fans in the stands. The family used to cheer for the Spartans when his older brother, Travis, played for Tom Izzo from 2011-15.

"It was just great to see them and for them to travel up here and us to get the win on Christmas, it's a big deal," he said. "I was able to have six tickets for myself and Coach Izzo was gracious enough to give my older brother three tickets."

Izzo acknowledged he didn't recruit D'Mitrk Trice because he didn't project him to develop into one of the Big Ten's top players.

"I think if we would've offered him a scholarship, I think he would've come," Izzo said.

Trice is in his fifth year at Wisconsin, where he steadily improved enough to become a third-team, All-Big Ten player last year.

"I've known him since he was little and the way he has grown is a credit to him," Izzo said.

The Badgers (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) won at the Breslin Center for the first time since 2004 and extended their Big Ten winning streak to 10 games, dating to last season when they shared the conference championship with the Spartans and Maryland.

Michigan State (6-2, 0-2) led by nine points early in the second half before struggling down the stretch at both ends of the court. Wisconsin scored 14 of the last 21 points over the final 4:03 to turn a closely contested game into a lopsided result.

Joey Hauser scored a career-high 27 points, but he didn't get much help from his teammates offensively.

MINNESOTA 102,

NO. 4 IOWA 95 OT

MINNEAPOLIS -- Brandon Johnson made all four of his three-point attempts in overtime and finished with 26 points and nine rebounds, leading Minnesota's late surge to upset No. 4 Iowa.

Marcus Carr had 30 points on 6-of-13 shooting from three-point range and handed out 8 assists, and Liam Robbins added 18 points and 4 blocks for the Gophers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten). They trailed by seven points with 44 seconds left in regulation and outscored the Hawkeyes 29-15 the rest of the way.

Luka Garza had 32 points on 11-for-27 shooting and 17 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (7-2, 1-1), who allowed 99 points in their first loss last week to No. 1 Gonzaga. C.J. Fredrick scored 23 points and Joe Wieskamp added 14 points and 9 rebounds, but a 55-38 rebounding edge wasn't enough for Iowa to overcome the barrage of three-pointers by the 6-8 graduate transfer Johnson.

Carr made a stepback three-pointer with 31 seconds left to bring Minnesota to 81-78.

Joe Toussaint, who made his four other free-throw attempts in the final minute of regulation, missed a pair of foul shots. Then Carr hit the tying three-pointer with 5.7 seconds remaining, bringing the Gophers bench players leaping onto the court.

Then the extra session became Johnson's time to shine, starting with Minnesota's first possession when he swished his shot from the wing just 13 seconds in. Robbins, who had his hands full guarding the nation's leading scorer in Garza, added the dagger three-pointer with 27 seconds remaining in overtime for a 98-91 lead after the Gophers broke the Iowa press.

No. 19 MICHIGAN 80,

NEBRASKA 69

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Franz Wagner had 20 points and Michigan scored 10 consecutive points early in the second half to pull away from Nebraska.

Michigan (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten) started slow in its first game since Dec. 13 but stunned Nebraska (4-5, 0-2) with the two-minute flurry that began with Isaiah Livers' three-pointer. Wagner closed it with a 25-footer that put the Wolverines up 53-41 with 14:38 remaining.

Nebraska put together an 11-2 run, highlighted by a steal and breakaway dunk by Trey McGowens, and cut the Michigan lead to 64-60 on McGowens' free throws with 6:20 left.

PURDUE 73,

MARYLAND 70

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Brandon Newman scored 17 points, Eric Hunter Jr. added 16 and Purdue held off Maryland.

Hunter was credited with a basket after a goaltending call with 38.4 seconds left to give Purdue a 72-70 lead, and the teams combined to go 1 for 6 from the free-throw line the rest of the way. Hunter missed two at the stripe with 1.8 seconds left, and Donta Scott did not hit the rim on a full-court heave at the buzzer.

Jaden Ivey had 11 points and Trevion Williams added 10 with 8 rebounds for Purdue (7-3, 2-1 Big Ten).

Scott had 15 points and eight rebounds for Maryland (5-3, 0-2), which never led.

