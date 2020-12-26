Player's collapse raises tough questions

Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson has been diagnosed with acute myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation linked to covid-19 infection, a week and a half after collapsing during the Gators' Dec. 12 game at Florida State, according to the Gainesville Sun.

That is, in a word, terrifying.

It is enough to make me wonder whether this season should continue.

I am not saying that it shouldn't.

But we should all have proper appreciation for the unknown in a sporting pursuit akin to playing with fire -- especially in the midst of the most damaging, and hopefully final, wave of the pandemic.

Johnson, the SEC preseason player of the year, contracted covid-19 over the summer, according to numerous reports. It is impossible to know whether the virus led to his heart condition. Johnson's collapse could have been coincidental.

Seeing him fall lifelessly to the court was eye-opening nonetheless and sickening, period.

Death can't be the only measure of risk and reward in holding college basketball together. Will seeing someone actually lose their life be the only way we second-guess something that, in certain moments, can feel like an immoral pursuit? At what point would it be considered irresponsible?

I do not know.

"Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we've understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae's illness," the Johnson Family said in a statement Tuesday, when Keyontae Johnson was released from the hospital, 10 days after being taken from the court on a stretcher and transported to a Tallahassee hospital in critical but stable condition. "As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work."

After nine-plus months in a global pandemic, the medical community is still learning about covid-19, mutations of which are proving to be more contagious. Myocarditis can lead to cardiac arrest in otherwise healthy young adults while participating in activities of high cardiac demand.

College basketball programs are shutting down left and right. Which means many players, no matter how careful the practices and protocols, are testing positive quite frequently. Approximately 18% of UConn student-athletes have contracted covid-19 since the summer.

"It's a scary situation," UConn Coach Dan Hurley said Wednesday. "It's great to hear that Keyontae is doing better. For me, you've got to trust the medical people. I think you've just got to trust your medical people that we're doing the right thing by these kids right now and that -- when they get the [echocardiogram] and the cardiologist reads it after they've had the covid -- you just trust the medical people that they've got a great plan."

I don't want to lose college basketball. I want players to feel the joy they take from playing after putting so much into the sport throughout their lives and particularly this year to make a season possible. They've sacrificed parts of their mental health. They've isolated. They've dealt with uncertainty. They want to play and they deserve to.

But it's worth sacrificing any of that if it means saving one life, or preventing another incident like the one that took place during the Florida-Florida State game -- if there is, indeed, an inescapable myocarditis risk that can go undetected.

After two days in a medically-induced coma at a Tallahassee hospital, where he was in stable but critical condition, Johnson was airlifted to a Gainesville hospital Dec. 14. By the next day, he was following more commands.

Johnson continues to make great strides. The 6-5 junior forward from Norfolk, Va., is spending the holidays with his family. Maybe a return to basketball can even be in his distant future.

It's been unsettling, seeing from afar all the emotion, the fear, the hope.

We're left to wonder if it started with covid.

Or if it was just a coincidence.