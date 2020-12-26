President golfs, legislation waits

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump spent his Christmas golfing in Florida as a government shutdown looms and covid relief hangs in the balance.

The covid aid and government funding bill arrived Thursday night in Florida, a person familiar with the measure's movement said.

Trump, at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach for the holidays -- accompanied on the trip by his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani -- had no events on his public schedule. The White House declined to provide details, though the president was expected to golf Friday with South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close ally.

Trump's sudden demand this week for $2,000 checks rather than $600 for most Americans was swiftly rejected by House Republicans on Thursday, throwing the bill into chaos.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

A rare Christmas Eve session of the House lasted just minutes, with help for millions of Americans awaiting Trump's signature. Unemployment benefits, eviction protections and other emergency aid, including the $600 checks, are at risk. Trump's refusal of the $900 billion package, which is linked to the $1.4 trillion government funds bill, could spark a federal shutdown at midnight Monday.

"We're not going to let the government shut down, nor are we going to let the American people down," said Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., the majority leader.

Meanwhile, the nation is suffering through the worst holiday season many can remember. Families are isolated under covid precautions and millions of American households are devastated without adequate income, food or shelter. The virus death toll of 330,000-plus is rising.

The bipartisan compromise had been considered a done deal and won sweeping approval in the House and Senate this week after the White House assured GOP leaders that Trump supported it. If he refuses to sign the deal, it will force a federal government shutdown since it is attached to the government funding bill, in addition to delaying the pandemic aid.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had promised that the $600 checks all sides had agreed to would be in the mail in a week. Instead, Washington is hurtling toward a crisis.

Racing to salvage the legislation, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Mnuchin are in talks on options.

Democrats will recall House lawmakers to Washington for a vote Monday on Trump's proposal, with a roll call that would put all members on record as supporting or rejecting the $2,000 checks.

They also are considering a vote on a stopgap measure to at least avert a federal shutdown. It would keep the government running until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated Jan. 20. Lawmakers also will be asked to override Trump's veto of a must-pass defense bill.

The president's push to increase direct payments for most Americans from $600 to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples is supported by Democrats but splits the GOP with a politically difficult test of their loyalty to the president.

Even if the House is able to approve Trump's $2,000 checks Monday, that measure is likely to die in the GOP-controlled Senate, which is due back in session Tuesday.

The year-end package Trump has railed against as a "disgrace" is the product of months of work. It would establish a temporary $300-per-week supplemental jobless benefit, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, and money for schools, health care providers and vaccine distribution.

CHRISTMAS SPEECH

White House spokesman Judd Deere said Trump was briefed on the explosion in downtown Nashville early Friday, but the president said nothing publicly about it in the hours after.

Trump tweeted that he planned to make "a short speech to service members from all over the world" by videoconference Friday to celebrate the holiday, but declared: "Fake News not invited!" Without giving details, the White House said only that Trump would work "tirelessly" during the holidays and has "many meetings and calls."

"Made many calls and had meetings at Trump International in Palm Beach, Florida. Why would politicians not want to give people $2000, rather than only $600?" he tweeted after leaving the golf course Friday afternoon. "It wasn't their fault, it was China. Give our people the money!"

To mark the holiday, the president and first lady Melania Trump tweeted out a prerecorded video message in which they wished Americans a merry Christmas and thanked first responders and members of the military.

"As you know, this Christmas is different than years past," said the first lady, who focused on the acts of "kindness and courage" the pandemic has inspired.

Trump hailed the vaccine doses now being delivered and thanked those responsible. "It is truly a Christmas miracle," he said.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Andrew Taylor and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press.