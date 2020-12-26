Religion brief

Philander Smith gets 1M Lilly Endowment

Philander Smith College in Little Rock announced Monday that Lilly Endowment, Inc., has given the college a $1,049,130 to start the Strengthening Ministries in Black and Small Churches in Central Arkansas Program.

Rev. Phillip Pointer Sr., an associate pastor at the college and senior pastor of Little Rock's Saint Mark Baptist Church; and Elder Ronnie Miller-Yow, the United Methodist Church-affiliated college's chaplain and dean of campus culture and religious life, and lead pastor of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, will serve as the program's director and assistant director, respectively.

The release stated that the program will be a part of the Lilly Endowment Inc.'s Thriving in Ministry initiative, which supports religious organizations throughout the United States seeking to start ministries focused on pastor support and mentorship.

Philander Smith College has a legacy of developing clergy who go on to lead and mentor generations of pastors and ministers, and the funding will help the college to "continue building upon this sacred foundation," said Dr. Roderick Smothers Sr., its president, in the release.