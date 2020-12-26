Run-happy Buffalo slips by Marshall

Buffalo running back Kevin Marks (left) runs the ball past Marshall’s Jamare Edwards on Friday during the Bulls’ 17-10 victory over the Thundering Herd in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. Marks ran 35 times for 138 yards and the game-winning touchdown for the Bulls. (AP/The Montgomery Adviser/Jake Crandall)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Kevin Marks looked like a super sub early, stalled against a stingy defense and then delivered the decisive blow.

Marks scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:09 left after a clock-eating drive and Buffalo made a final defensive stop to beat Marshall 17-10 in the Camellia Bowl on Friday.

Subbing for the national leader in rushing yards per game, Jaret Patterson, Marks carried 35 times for 138 yards for the Bulls (6-1) against one of the nation's top run defenses.

Buffalo milked more than six minutes off the clock on the final 13-play, 88-yard drive. Quarterback Kyle Vantrease took a knee on first down, and Coach Lance Leipold even considered calling for a second one for a team that had only made its first field goal of the season in the first half.

"Obviously. we needed every second we could get there toward the end," Leipold said.

Grant Wells then took Marshall (7-3), which had rallied from a 10-0 deficit, to the Buffalo 20 with no timeouts. Kadofi Wright's sack helped force a fourth and 11, and Eric Black added his second sack to end the threat.

Both teams lost their conference championship games.

Buffalo improved to 2-3 in bowls, also beating North Carolina-Charlotte in the 2019 Bahamas Bowl. The Thundering Herd dropped their final three games after a 7-0 start.

"We just didn't make enough plays offensively the last three weeks," Marshall Coach Doc Holliday said.

The matchup between the nation's top rushing team and the No. 2 run defense lost some of its luster even before kickoff.

Patterson, who had 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns in six games, didn't dress out after suffering a right knee injury in the Mid-American Conference Championship Game. He served as a cheerleader on the sideline.

"We thought it would be best for his future," James Patterson, Buffalo's linebacker and Jaret's brother, said of the prolific runner's decision not to play. "That's all that went into it. Nothing else."

Marks had 23 carries for 117 yards by halftime, though he was mostly shut down in the second half by a defense giving up just 88.9 rushing yards a game coming in. Marks said he found out he would be starting "at the end of the week." He wasn't surprised yards were hard to come by.

"It was all about patience," he said. "With a good defense like that, you have to take what they give you."

The Thundering Herd still held Buffalo to 155 rushing yards, half of its own average.

Marshall tied it on Shane Ciucci's 21-yard field goal with 8:48 left in the third quarter, and that's where the score stood until Marks' touchdown.

Like Buffalo, Marshall wasn't at full strength. Leading rusher Brenden Knox, C-USA defensive player of the year Tavante Beckett and starting right tackle Josh Ball opted out of the game. Beckett was one of three defensive starters missing.

It was the first NCAA bowl game played on Christmas Day since 2003.

