Several killings reported near Atkins

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:59 a.m.

The Pope County sheriff's office and the Arkansas State Police are investigating reports of the slayings of several people at a home near Atkins, according to a news release on the sheriff's office website late Friday.

At 5:14 p.m., deputies received a call about possible deaths at a residence in the 5100 block of Pine Ridge Road according to the release.

No further information was available Friday night.

