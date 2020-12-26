Several killings reported near Atkins

The Pope County sheriff's office and the Arkansas State Police are investigating reports of the slayings of several people at a home near Atkins, according to a news release on the sheriff's office website late Friday.
At 5:14 p.m., deputies received a call about possible deaths at a residence in the 5100 block of Pine Ridge Road according to the release.
No further information was available Friday night.
