Sheriff's office: 5 dead near Atkins

Five people are dead after a report of Christmas Day slayings at a home near Atkins, the Pope County sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Rodney McNeese said Saturday there were five deaths. Shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, deputies were directed to the scene at a home in the 5100 block of Pine Ridge Road, according to the office.

A news conference is set for 1:30 p.m. at the sheriff's office. Check back for updates.