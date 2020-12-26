Sheriff's office: 5 dead near Atkins

Police tape
Five people are dead after a report of Christmas Day slayings at a home near Atkins, the Pope County sheriff's office said.
Sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Rodney McNeese said Saturday there were five deaths. Shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, deputies were directed to the scene at a home in the 5100 block of Pine Ridge Road, according to the office.
A news conference is set for 1:30 p.m. at the sheriff's office. Check back for updates.
