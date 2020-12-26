TODAY’S BOWL GAMES

Quarterback Levi Lewis (1) and the No. 19 Ragin’ Cajuns of Louisiana-Lafayette take on the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners today in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas. (AP/Matthew Hinton)

First Responder Bowl

NO. 19 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (9-1, SUN BELT CONFERENCE) VS. TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO (7-4, CONFERENCE USA)

WHERE Dallas

TIME/TV 2:30 p.m. Central (ABC)

LINE Louisiana-Lafayette by 13 1/2

SERIES First meeting

KEY MATCHUP

Ragin’ Cajuns defense against UTSA dual-threat QB Frank Harris and Conference USA rushing leader Sincere McCormick. Harris has passed for 1,422 yards with 10 touchdowns and run for another 437 yards and 8 more scores. McCormick has 1,345 yards rushing and 11 TDs. Louisiana-Lafayette has the Sun Belt’s best pass defense, allowing 167 yards per game, and gives up 347 total yards per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Louisiana-Lafayette RBs Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas are the only teammates who have recorded 1,100-yard rushing seasons in separate years, and both have more than 600 yards this season. … The Roadrunners are playing in their first bowl game since the 2016 New Mexico Bowl, when they matched an NCAA modern startup record when playing in a bowl game in only its sixth season as a program. … UTSA was initially headed to the Frisco Bowl, but that game was canceled after expected opponent SMU had covid-19 issues. … Louisiana-Lafayette can have consecutive seasons with at least 10 wins for first time in school history.

LendingTree Bowl

GEORGIA STATE (5-4, SUN BELT CONFERENCE) VS. WESTERN KENTUCKY (5-6, CONFERENCE USA)

WHERE Mobile, Ala.

TIME/TV 2:30 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Georgia State by 3 1/2

SERIES Tied 1-1

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia State redshirt freshman QB Cornelious Brown IV is second in the Sun Belt in passing (227.3 yards per game) and total offense (256.3 ypg). He has passed for 14 touchdowns and rushed for seven. Western Kentucky DE DeAngelo Malone, the defending C-USA Defensive Player of the Year, has 6 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 8 quarterback hurries.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia State has won three of its last four games. Allowed averages of just 18.3 points and 334.7 yards in its last three games, including wins over South Alabama and Georgia Southern and a loss to Appalachian State. ... Georgia State ranks seventh in FBS with 3.56 sacks per game. ... Western Kentucky closed the season with three consecutive wins over Southern Miss, FIU and Charlotte. ... Western Kentucky is one of 10 FBS teams to play 11-plus games this season. ... The Hilltoppers are eighth nationally allowing 170.1 passing yards per game. ... Western Kentucky is making its seventh bowl appearance since 2012 and eighth overall. The Hilltoppers won three consecutive bowl games from 2014-16.

Cure Bowl

NO. 12 COASTAL CAROLINA (11-0, SUN BELT CONFERENCE) VS. LIBERTY (9-1, INDEPENDENT)

WHERE Orlando, Fla.

TIME/TV 6:30 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Coastal Carolina by 7

SERIES Tied 7-7

KEY MATCHUP

The game could come down to which defense has the most success stopping the run. Liberty is eighth in the nation in rushing at 252.1 yards per game. Coastal Carolina averages 223.2, 15th in the country.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kickoff was moved from noon to prime time after the pairing was announced. ... Coastal Carolina is making its first bowl appearance. ... The one-time Big South rivals were scheduled to play Dec. 5, but the game was canceled due to covid-19 protocols. ... Coastal Carolina has a 12-game winning streak, dating to last season. That is tied with top-ranked Alabama for the longest current winning streak in the nation. ... Liberty started 8-0 before suffering its lone loss, 15-14 at North Carolina State, on Nov. 21.