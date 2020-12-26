Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Tools & Toys: Dune Jewelry Wine Stopper and California Faucets Camden Style Drain

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 1:42 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Dune Jewelry Wine Stopper and California Faucets Camden Style Drain

Dune Jewelry Wine Stopper

What's to love: Pick your favorite place to visit and Dune Jewelry will incorporate natural bits from that place into a beautiful wine stopper.

What does it do: The stopper is made of stainless steel and can personalized with engraving. Send a bit of sand from a memorable place or event or choose from over 4,500 sands or elements the company has collected from places all over the world, and they will create a reminder that sits atop a wine stopper. The tops that hold the sand are available in several shapes including round, starfish and heart. Prices start at $42. Visit dunejewelry.com for more information.

California Faucets Camden Style Drain

What's to love: Adds a bit of style to a shower floor.

What does it do: The Camden Style drain is one of four new drain designs by designer Christopher Grubb. The modern-looking square drain is made of solid brass with no visible or protruding screws. It is available in a variety of finishes, and prices vary according to the one selected, beginning at $239 for a polished chrome finish. For more information visit CaliforniaFaucets.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT