World gives thanks for vital role of soil

Soil serves as the media for the growth of all plants, whether it’s a field of cotton, a pine forest or a front yard. (Special to The Commercial)

The coronavirus pandemic has been the biggest challenge in 2020. As we celebrate Christmas, it would be good to remember the importance of soil in food production. World Soil Day was celebrated Dec. 5.

The International Union of Soil Science in 2002, made a resolution proposing Dec. 5 as World Soil Day. This is to celebrate the importance of soil as a critical component of the natural system and as a vital contributor to human life. Anyone who grows up on a farm learns firsthand that soil is the true foundation for growing a bountiful crop, but everyone -- city and country dweller alike -- should take part in helping protect this substance that sustains life.

Soil is one of earth's most important natural resources and it is vital for food production. So, what is soil? Soil is a mixture of minerals, water, air, organic matter and numerous organisms and are the decaying remains of once-living things. Soil supports plant life and is vital to life on earth.

Soils performs many critical functions. Soil serves as a medium for the growth of all plants. Soil provides habitat for animals that live in the soil. Soils process recycled nutrients so that living things can use them repeatedly. Soils act as a living filter to clean water before it moves into an aquifer.

Below are some tips for readers to think about when it comes to soil conservation:

• Soil Test -- This is a good way to monitor soil nutrient levels. The results will help you to add what is needed to ensure healthy soil conservation for your farm fields, home gardens and landscape.

• Mulch -- Mulch can be used to protect the soil and beautify the lawn. Mulch works to prevent erosion from the wind. Additionally, mulch can help the soil retain the water it needs.

• Rain Barrel -- Installing a rain barrel will allow you to collect excess water and reduces the volume of stormwater that runs off landscapes and goes into the streams and rivers. Rain barrels also decrease soil erosion, flooding and water pollution.

This year will be a different Christmas for families all over the world. Young and old will be happy to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas. But remember that without farmers there would be no ingredients to cook your Christmas dinner. Take a moment to remember the importance of soil and farmers in our society as you celebrate Christmas.

For more information about stormwater pollution prevention, visit www.uaex.edu/stormwater. Follow the Jefferson County stormwater program on Facebook or Instagram.

Kevin Harris is a county extension agent - urban stormwater with the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service.