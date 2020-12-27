7 Hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville moves day center operation to larger church space

Wyatt Muncy, day center director, talks about operations Tuesday Dec. 23, 2020 at the 7 Hills Homeless Center√¢‚Ç¨≈°√É‚Äû√É¬¥s day center at a former church in Fayetteville. 7 Hills moved its day center operation though the winter to have more space for clients and staff during the covid-19 pandemic. Visit nwaonline.com/201227Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

FAYETTEVILLE -- People experiencing homelessness have a safe, indoor place to go during the day for the first time in nine months.

7 Hills Homeless Center has temporarily moved its day center operation from South School Avenue to the building owned by St. James Missionary Baptist Church on Willow Avenue. Clients can go inside and get a cup of coffee and a hot meal at tables spaced out in the church's sanctuary.

The capacity in the sanctuary is comparable to how many could fit inside the School Avenue day center before the pandemic hit, said Jessica Andrews, 7 Hills chief executive officer. Up to 36 clients can congregate with covid protocols in place, compared to six to eight at School Avenue, she said.

"Precovid, we weren't the only place where people could escape from the elements. Churches were open, people could still go sit in a McDonald's," she said. "Now, that's really not an option. We're one of very few, if not the only, places where people can come indoors."

People who come to the center must wear a mask, have their temperature checked and are asked screening questions. There's a booth with a curtain drawn so clients can receive case management services in privacy. Food is served at the stage, with small tables set up for individuals to eat.

Staff members work in a room behind the stage filled with jackets, socks, shoes, flashlights, blankets and other essential items. People are asked at the door what items they need, and staff use iPads to send the request to the employees in the storage room, who bring the items out to the sanctuary.

So far, four people who showed symptoms of covid-19 or had a fever have been tested on-site at the day center operation. Two were negative and two are pending results, Andrews said.

7 Hills closed the inside of its day center in March, but continued to distribute items and provide services to clients outside. Andrews said the staff knew that wouldn't work in winter.

"Everything at our day center was working pretty well when the weather was nice, doing services out of the windows. People could still hang out outside," she said. "We moved simply because it's getting cold and we needed to be able to welcome people inside."

The center operation at St. James is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The plan is to keep it going through March, until the weather gets warmer, Andrews said. 7 Hills is using the space rent-free, she said.

Richard Graham, 49, sat with a cup of coffee Tuesday. He said it's been a year unlike any other. He found himself homeless for the first time on top of a global pandemic. He was released from the Washington County Detention Center about three weeks ago with nothing more than the clothes he was wearing, he said. He was living with friends in Madison County before being arrested for drug offenses.

He was brought across the county line. Madison County turned its jail into a 24-hour holding facility in 2015 and sends inmates to Washington and Carroll counties.

Graham said he's always had places to live and ways to provide for himself. He found himself wearing an ankle monitor, unsure what to do next.

"It's scary," he said. "When I walked out of jail, I was like I don't know what I'm going to do or anything."

He made it to the Salvation Army's overnight shelter, where he's stayed since his release. He wants to get into the organization's rehabilitation program and is trying to find a job.

The Salvation Army shelter is open from 5 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily and can hold about 70 people. It's closed during the day unless the wind chill is below 34 degrees.

Graham said 7 Hills and the Salvation Army have provided him essential services to get on a new path. He had no identification, for instance, and 7 Hills helped him with the paperwork and fees. He's stayed drug-free at the Salvation Army.

Graham said he gets what he needs from the day center and is thankful to have a place to lay his head at night at the shelter.

"I've been in trouble a lot, and I'm not going to say I haven't. I'm not proud of it," Graham said. "Drugs have been a problem. I was asking for help."

Andrews said people are still getting used to the new location. The center is likely to hit or get close to capacity when it gets frigid out, she said.

Having 7 Hills operate its day center at the St. James building meshes with the church's efforts to address homelessness and poverty, said Monique Jones, minister. The church has its own food pantry and distribution service Tuesday in which cars line up outside to receive much-needed goods, she said.

The building is the former home of the church, which moved to North Street a few years ago. The church still owns the building and has plans to use it as an arts education and entertainment space for families after 7 Hills moves out, Jones said.

"It warms my heart to know that people who have slept outside or in any type of encampment have a place to go in order to stay warm for the day," she said. "Whether it's just them or them and their families, the space is large enough so everybody can social distance."

