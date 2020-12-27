Camden drive-up testing set Tuesday

CAMDEN -- Drive-up testing for covid-19 will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday.

Up to 200 community members will be tested at no charge at the Planting a Seed Foundation, 955 S. Adams St. in Camden.

The testing will be conducted by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Flu vaccinations will also be available at the drive-up site at no cost to the patient who receives a covid-19 test.

One does not have to be a UAMS patient to be seen. Patients will get instructions on how to take care of themselves and their family at home. Test results will be returned either through an online patient portal, letter or phone call.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

An online screening tool is available at uamshealth.com/healthnow. Phone screening is available through the UAMS Health hotline at (800) 632-4502.

The event is presented by UAMS, the Planting a Seed Foundation, the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, the Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the Bank of America Foundation.