Cases up by 702 as slowdown in test results seen

Arkansas Department of Health officials reported 702 new covid-19 cases Saturday, a sharp daily drop from previous counts that they attributed to processing delays rather than pandemic improvements.

Only 7,707 new polymerase chain reaction test results were added to Saturday's tallies, down from 14,019 added Friday. Rapid antigen test results dropped from 1,263 to 697.

The total number of cases climbed Saturday from 213,267 to 213,969. The number of deaths increased by three, from 3,438 to 3,441.

"It's really hard to put stock in these numbers because so many of the labs were closed for Christmas Day," said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state epidemiologist.

The number of cases rose Friday by 2,122 while the number of deaths that day rose by 32.

Thursday's increase in cases -- 3,204 -- set the daily record in Arkansas. Deaths that day increased by 30.

Saturday's total -- 702 -- was the lowest uptick reported since early November.

In a tweet, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the "much lower case numbers" had been expected.

"The real test will be over the next two weeks," he wrote.

"For all who had a more low-key Christmas, thank you. Let's all be careful over the weekend," he added.

Assuming Saturday's numbers were an aberration, Dillaha anticipates higher figures in the days ahead, as labs reopen and testing resumes.

If families disregarded social distancing recommendations, there is likely to be a steeper spike ahead of New Year's, she said.

"I am worried that we will see an upsurge in the number of cases due to holiday activities," Dillaha said.

"The larger the gathering, the more people could be infected if someone at that gathering is spreading covid-19 without knowing it," she said.

As long as congregants wore masks and were socially distant, Dillaha said, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day worship services were likely relatively low-risk gatherings.

"If churches carefully followed the guidelines that the Arkansas Department of Health has provided ... we expect that they would do well," she said.

There were 22,289 active cases Saturday, a decrease of 1,089 from Friday. In Arkansas, 188,213 people have already recovered from covid-19.

Thus far, covid-19 has infected roughly 7% of all Arkansans.

Covid-19 hospitalizations dropped by three Saturday, to 1,059, and the number of patients on ventilators declined by 10, to 173.

Since the start of the pandemic, covid-19 has led to 10,956 hospitalizations and 1,170 patients being placed on ventilators.









The number of polymerase chain reaction test results for December was 311,722 through Friday, accounting for more than 10% of the state's overall population.

Another 69,742 antigen test results have been processed this month.

Covid-19 continues to pose an elevated risk to elderly people.

Of the state's 3,441 deaths, 80.6% were 65 years old or older; 1,451 occurred in nursing homes. Overall, 11.7% of Arkansas' covid-19 fatalities were among ages 55-64; 4.9% were ages 45-54; 1.9% were ages 35-44; 0.8% were ages 25-34 and 0.1% were ages 18-24. No deaths have been reported among Arkansans younger than 17.

In addition to treating the ill, efforts to vaccinate Arkansans are underway.

On Saturday, emergency medical service personnel received their initial dose of covid-19 vaccine at local health units in Arkadelphia and Star City, the state Health Department said.

"We're having some special clinics for the ... high-risk EMS workers," Dillaha said. "I think it will go through Wednesday in various locations around the state. Many hospitals are continuing to vaccinate their staff as well."

"We expect those efforts to pick up now after Christmas and continue on," she said.

Currently, health care workers are receiving the first of two doses of the vaccine.

They'll remain at risk of contracting the virus until they receive the second dose.

"There is some protection with one shot, but it's really not optimal," Dillaha said. "You need that second shot to develop optimal protection, and it would take maybe a week or two weeks after that second shot to be fully protected."

Sometimes people test positive for covid-19 shortly after receiving the vaccination.

"If someone tests positive right after they get a shot, it's probably because they were already infected," she said.

People can't mix and match the vaccines by getting a Pfizer dose the first time and a Moderna dose the second, Dillaha said.

"They're not interchangeable," she said.

Even after the second shot is administered, recipients will be urged to remain cautious.

"Out of 100 people who get the shot, 94-95% will be completely protected from getting covid-19, but we don't know yet how well it protects people from carrying the virus and spreading it asymtomatically," she said. "So we want people to continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing until we have a better idea."

The shots seem to benefit nearly everybody. Even those who have already recovered from covid-19 are encouraged to get vaccinated, Dillaha said.

"So far it looks like the shots are pretty close to 100% in preventing severe disease, but still if people get it, that 5-6% could still spread it," she said.

It's unclear how long the vaccine provides protection from covid-19, she said.

With other vaccines for other viruses, booster shots have sometimes been required, she said.