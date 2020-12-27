Club news: Meetings continue

Club news The Fayetteville-Springdale Elks Lodge held a Drug Awareness Poster Contest among six local school districts. The theme this year is: Be Happy, Be Brave, Be Drug Free. Pictured are Adalyn Starnes, the first place winner and Ron Materna, the lodge drug awareness chairman. Adalyn, who is in the fifth-grade at Huntsville Intermediate School, received a certificate and a check for $100. (Courtesy photo) Send Club News to ourtown@nwadg.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday for Sunday publication. Please include a phone number or email address for publication.

Roundtable

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at St. Bernard Catholic Church at 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. Daniel Barrett will present the program on "The Life Of the Common Civil War Soldiers."

Seating will be spaced according to covid-19 protocols, and masks will be required.

Information: Email cnpribb@yahoo.com.

Naturalists

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training which will start in late January. Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos. Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours. Some small group socially distanced field time is also planned.

Information: Visit the website at NWAMN.org.

Christian Women

The Christian Women's Connection brunch and program for January 2021 have been canceled due to the spike in the covid-19 virus cases.

Andante Music Club

Future meetings will be posted on Andante's website at andantemusicclub.org. Please visit the site for more information or contact Betty Pierce at (479) 621-3414 or email at piercebl834@att.net.

Legion Post 341

Veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 are asked to call Brad Kennell for membership details and information at (605) 440-0255.

Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited.

Information: www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org or call Ron Evans at (479) 270-5584.

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club (BVCC) will continue to meet over the internet using Zoom and does not conduct in-person meetings or classes.

Visitors and guests are welcome. The Zoom meeting connection information will be emailed to all members in advance of the meeting and will also be available on the club's website at bvcomputerclub.org the weekend before the meeting.

The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is now possible to join or renew membership online on the BVCC website at bvcomputerclub.org. The benefits of club membership include remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics.

The website details the most current issue of the "Bits & Bytes" newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, detailed directions to meeting rooms, and updates to scheduled classes.

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America recently supported the Fall Commissioning Ceremony for the University of Arkansas Army ROTC department. Colonel Robert Crawford (center), U.S. Army (Retired), the MOAA ROTC Liaison Officer, presented Second Lieutenant bars, a MOAA Certificate, and a copy of the U.S. Constitution to the two newly commission cadets. The new Army officers are 2LT Kaleb Weikel (left) and 2LT Kirby Reed (right). (Courtesy photo)

The shoeboxes pictured represent the culmination of a statewide project led by Arkansas State Regent Gretchen Magee, Daughters of the American Revolution. There were 189 boxes filled with gifts for veterans to be given to patients at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. These boxes were collected by chapters in Northwest Arkansas, while similar collections took place across the state. (Courtesy photos)

