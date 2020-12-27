Club news: Meetings continue

Roundtable
The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at St. Bernard Catholic Church at 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. Daniel Barrett will present the program on "The Life Of the Common Civil War Soldiers."
Seating will be spaced according to covid-19 protocols, and masks will be required.
Information: Email cnpribb@yahoo.com.
Naturalists
The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training which will start in late January. Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos. Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours. Some small group socially distanced field time is also planned.
Information: Visit the website at NWAMN.org.
Christian Women
The Christian Women's Connection brunch and program for January 2021 have been canceled due to the spike in the covid-19 virus cases.
Andante Music Club
Future meetings will be posted on Andante's website at andantemusicclub.org. Please visit the site for more information or contact Betty Pierce at (479) 621-3414 or email at piercebl834@att.net.
Legion Post 341
Veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 are asked to call Brad Kennell for membership details and information at (605) 440-0255.
Radio Club
The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited.
Information: www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org or call Ron Evans at (479) 270-5584.
Computer Club
The Bella Vista Computer Club (BVCC) will continue to meet over the internet using Zoom and does not conduct in-person meetings or classes.
Visitors and guests are welcome. The Zoom meeting connection information will be emailed to all members in advance of the meeting and will also be available on the club's website at bvcomputerclub.org the weekend before the meeting.
The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is now possible to join or renew membership online on the BVCC website at bvcomputerclub.org. The benefits of club membership include remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics.
The website details the most current issue of the "Bits & Bytes" newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, detailed directions to meeting rooms, and updates to scheduled classes.
