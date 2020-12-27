Clubs take hospital warming gifts

Sarah Payton (right), president of the Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemakers Club, delivers blankets to UAMS Volunteer Services Coordinator Marcia Dunbar earlier this month in Little Rock. (Special to The Commercial)

Normally, Santa visits patients at UAMS Medical Center this time of year to deliver blankets donated by Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council clubs and other volunteers. Santa could not visit because of the social-distancing requirements, but the clubs still provided plenty of blankets for people spending the holidays in the hospital.

Extension Homemakers in Jefferson, Cleburne, Craighead, Crawford, Jackson, Hot Spring and Van Buren counties donated 342 blankets, helping the UAMS Auxiliary meet its goal of collecting 400 blankets for patients.

"The Extension Homemakers' donations pushed us well over our goal," UAMS volunteer coordinator Marcia Dunbar said. "This has been an incredible outpouring of support and love."

The hospital will distribute the blankets to assault victims in the Emergency Department, to patients in the cancer clinics, and to patients being discharged, Dunbar said.

Two clubs in Jefferson County donated 69 blankets, which were delivered by Sarah Payton, president of the Willing Workers of White Hall Club. For that club, the blanket drive has become an annual service project.

"We have ladies who buy blankets throughout the year just for this project or they donate money to buy," Payton said.

Misty Cheshier is president of the Pleasant Grove homemakers club in Craighead County, which donated 50 blankets.

"Donating nice warm blankets is our way to show love and support to these patients the best way we know how," said Cheshier.

The service project was particularly special for the club because one of its members is being treated for non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

"When cancer hits close to home, it makes you realize just how precious life is," Cheshier said. "She is beating it and almost finished with her treatments. To us, it is a testament to the fact that cancer can be beat.

"With technology and medicine, as well as the power of prayer, love and support from family and friends, we can get through the tough times," Cheshier said. "We hope that these blankets will help these recipients know that we care about them and will fight hard to beat cancer."

Participating counties and their donations are: Jefferson County, Willing Workers of White Hall and Heart-N-Hands clubs, 69; Cleburne County, 32; Crawford County, River Bells club, 35; Craighead County, Pleasant Grove club, 50; Cooperative Extension State Office in Little Rock, 60; Hot Spring County, 25; Jackson County, 30; Prairie County, Biscoe club, 12; Van Buren County, 27; and White County, two.

The Arkansas Extension Homemakers work with the University of Arkansas System Agriculture Division's Cooperative Extension Service to improve quality of life through continuing education, leadership development, and community service. With 3,700 members and 320 Extension Homemaker Clubs throughout the state, it is one of the largest volunteer groups in the state.

Blankets are just one of the many service projects club members do throughout the year. They also are leading a statewide food drive, and they organize projects to benefit their communities. Members volunteered more than 446,000 hours last year.

To learn about extension programs, contact a cooperative extension service agent or visit www.uaex.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter at @UAEX_edu.

Tracy Courage is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.