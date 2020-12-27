COMMUNITY EVENTS FOR THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Editor’s note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to concern about the coronavirus.

Ongoing

Cabot Public Library

CABOT — The Cabot Public Library, 909 W. Main St., is open for browsing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with a limited capacity. Library services provided from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday include curbside pickup; copies, prints and faxes; online card sign-up; e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines; over-the-phone book selections; renewals; a newspaper station; take-home kits; virtual programming; and computer use. For more information, call the library at (855) 572-6657.

White River Wonderland Light Display

BATESVILLE — The White River Wonderland Light Display is open for viewing from 5 p.m. to midnight seven days a week through Jan. 3 at Riverside Park.

Harding University Holiday Lighting

SEARCY — Guests are invited to view the holiday light display at Harding University through New Year’s. The university’s physical resources department has hung lights and Christmas wreaths across campus. All Arkansans are encouraged to add the campus to their lists of light displays to visit this year. The display is also featured in the city of Searcy’s Holiday of Lights, a guide to seasonal events that take place all over town during December.

Arkansas Governor’s School Applications

Applications are being taken for the 42nd Arkansas Governor’s School, set for July 5-31 and hosted by Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. Eligible students need to inquire about the nomination process with their school counselor. AGS serves approximately 400 selected students from around the state during the summer before their senior year in high school. Information and instructions for applying are available at www.atu.edu/ags, and the deadline to apply is Jan. 20. For more information, email ags@atu.edu or call (479) 968-0391.

Painting Classes

BATESVILLE — Two continuing painting classes take place at Gallery 246, 246 E. Main St. A watercolor class, taught by Aline McCracken, meets from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. The fee is $10, with all supplies provided. Acrylic: Paint With Panaché, taught by Jim Tindall, meets from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. The fee is $45, with all supplies provided. To register, call (870) 262-8066, visit the gallery, or see its Facebook page. COVID-19 precautions are observed in the gallery.

Bald Knob VFW Free Coffee

BALD KNOB — The community is invited to get a free cup of coffee from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Bald Knob Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10007, 3012 Highway Ave. The VFW recognizes the sacrifices and efforts of all veterans and understands the importance of rallying community support for them. Volunteering to serve coffee are Will “Ace” Marler, a Purple Heart recipient and post quartermaster; Bill “Rhino” Morton, a veteran service officer; and Savannah Breaux, commander of VFW Post 10007.

Upcoming

Single Parent Scholarship Application Deadline

SEARCY — The deadline for applying for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. spring 2021 scholarships is Jan. 7. The fund awards scholarships to White County residents who are single parents of minor children and are pursuing postsecondary education in order to achieve skilled employment. View the application and instructions at www.aspsf.org. For more information, contact Executive Director Dan Newsom at wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or (501) 230-2414.