Cunningham returning to Razorbacks

The University of Arkansas football team got its second bit of big news regarding a returning senior on Saturday when left tackle Myron Cunningham announced he was returning in 2021.

Cunningham broke the news on his Twitter account, writing, "These past two years have been nothing short of a blessing. I just wanna thank the Hog fans for all the support these past two years but we aren't done yet. #OneMoreYear #WooPig."

Cunningham, a 6-7, 325-pounder from Warren, Ohio, started all 10 games at left tackle in 2020 after making 10 starts at guard and tackle in 2019.

He is the second big-name senior Razorback to announce his return over the holidays, joining linebacker Grant Morgan, who said Friday that would be returning.

The NCAA is giving an extra year of eligibility due to the covid-19 pandemic this year. Coach Sam Pittman said four Razorback seniors had committed to returning in 2021 and that he was planning to talk to a few more.

Quarterback Feleipe Franks is already holding an invitation to the Senior Bowl, while defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall might have played his way onto NFL Draft boards this season among Arkansas seniors.

The Razorbacks have a number of other seniors who could be considering a return. Among them: Receivers De'Vion Warren, out since the Florida game due to knee surgery, and Tyson Morris, offensive lineman Ty Clary, tight end Blake Kern, running back/receiver TJ Hammonds, linebacker Hayden Henry, defensive linemen Dorian Gerald and Xavier Kelly, quarterback-holder Jack Lindsey and defensive back Micahh Smith.

Senior tailback Rakeem Boyd, an 1,133-yard rusher in 2019, opted out for the season and started preparing for the NFL Draft with two games left in the regular season.