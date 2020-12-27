Date set for charity game

Youth Basketball League and I Am Girls Empowerment Inc. will host the second annual Basketball Alumni Charity Game at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

This year, individuals who have made a positive impact in the Pine Bluff community will be honored. Honorees include fallen officer Detective Kevin Collins as well as Ronnie Reynolds, Virgil Young and Tyrone Williams.

The theme is "It's a Community Affair: Honoring Community Servants," according to a news release.

Proceeds received from the charity basketball game will support college scholarships for local high school boys and girls. Last year, three area students received scholarships that assisted them with school-related expenses, such as college tuition, room and board and books, according to the release.

"I am very excited about this upcoming event as it is an avenue for us to give back to the local community," said Danniesha Murphy, chief executive officer and founder of I Am Girls.

The event will also include special live performances. The hosts will be Keith Glason of Power 92 radio and the co-host will be Murphy.

Details: iam.inc@yahoo.com.