Franks finishing what he started at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Some graduate transfers in college football act like and are treated like mercenaries.

One-year bonus players who shore up their NFL Draft credentials then disappear. That kind of approach could even seem acceptable in a year like 2020, with covid-19 concerns dictating decisions or making defections easy.

That's not the case with University of Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks.

The graduate transfer from Crawfordville, Fla., was embraced by Northwest Arkansas and Razorbacks fans upon his pre-pandemic arrival, and he's embraced them and his Arkansas teammates right back through this strange season.

Franks even played the regular season finale against No. 1 Alabama with sore ribs that kept him out of a road game at Missouri the week before. The 6-6, 228-pounder plans to finish the season with his teammates in the Texas Bowl against TCU on Thursday.

"I just feel like you know it's my duty, or not necessarily my duty, but for me I want to stay and I want to finish the season out," Franks said.

"I want to finish what I started. I came here to compete for a season and that's what I'm gonna do. At the end of the day, I feel like I've gone to work, week-in and week-out with these guys for 10 straight games. Why stop at the 11th?"

Franks has had a huge week. He celebrated his 23rd birthday on Tuesday, then was selected to the Senior Bowl on Wednesday. He's thankful Coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles wanted him on board with the Razorbacks this year.

"It's just something for me, my pride and just being able to go out there, and I owe it to these guys, I owe it to Coach Pittman and all the guys who were just able to welcome me into the program ... when I first got here," Franks said. "Just being able to owe that to them and try to go out there and get a big-time win, it's just a great opportunity."

Sophomore wideout Treylon Burks said it was telling that Franks' decided to stick with the team through his injury and the bowl game.

"It meant a lot for him just to stay with us," Burks said. "It shows the character of him not to just quit on us and just to finish the whole season with us. I'm glad he's with us and he's staying for the bowl game."

Franks has drawn admiration during his one season on the Hill.

"I'm really proud of him and what he's done," Pittman said. "To come over here and believe in us and choose us, and do what he's done as a captain, just a really great year for him, our team, and for my future, that I was able to meet a guy like him."

Franks rivals Ryan Mallett for the best deep-throwing quarterback in Arkansas history. His passer rating on throws of 20 or more yards of 147.1 is rated best in the country by Pro Football Focus College. He is on pace for a spectacular statistical season, made all the more impressive by the all-SEC schedule played by the Razorbacks.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy posted a Tweet in November saying Franks was receiving "draft able buzz" among NFL scouts.

"He has high-end physical traits and he's always made some wow-type throws, but this year he's playing steadier and getting strong endorsements from Arkansas staff," Nagy wrote.

Franks has completed 163 of 238 passes for 2,107 yards, with 17 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He has also rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown. Franks' 68.5% completions is on track to surpass Kevin Scanlon's 66.2% in 1979 for the UA single season record.

The Razorbacks have talked up their offensive leader and team captain.

"It's mean a whole lot to us, because he's seen the game so much since he's a senior," Burks said. "He knows what defenses are and everything. It helps us out on the back end with the receivers, him picking out the routes, whichever routes are going to be open. Just having the maturity in a quarterback like that is really good for the Razorback foundation."

Pittman has already projected a strong quarterback battle next season with KJ Jefferson and Malik Hornsby at the forefront.

Jefferson has been the No. 2 quarterback this season and has completed 20 of 41 passes for 295 yards, with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. Jefferson saw his first extended action of the season at Missouri and completed 18 of 33 passes for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns, and also rushed for 32 yards and a score in the 50-48 loss.

Hornsby's only action was a goal-line package in the Razorbacks' 30-28 loss at Auburn.

"KJ, we've seen him, Malik Hornsby, I think that's going to be a really good battle at quarterback in the spring, along with some of the younger guys we brought in," Pittman said.

"They are both elite quarterbacks," offensive guard Brady Latham said. "They both make big plays and work hard. ... They're both doing really good and they're both great players."

Franks has endorsed his top backups.

"They look really good," he said. "I think that KJ is just continually getting better and doing a great job of getting completions and being really accurate with the ball. And then Malik's doing a great job of just learning the offense ... and soaking in all the knowledge.

"Coach Briles is doing a great job with everybody, just making sure everybody's paying attention in meetings and doing everything they can do to take that next step ... in the bowl season."

Franks said he wants to do more than "test the water" in the NFL.

"My goal is to go there and be productive and have a great career there," Franks said.

Texas Bowl

ARKANSAS VS. TCU

WHEN 7 p.m. Central on Thursday

WHERE NRG Stadium, Houston

RECORDS Arkansas 3-7, TCU 6-4

TV ESPN

