Harding Academy Wildcats repeat as state champs

Toward the end of the season and going into the playoffs, the only people any of the players on the Harding Academy football team spent close contact with were themselves. Both the players and the coaches weren’t taking any chances.

“All season, we had been pretty strict about the COVID-19 rules, but by the end, we were taking it even more seriously,” senior quarterback Caden Sipe said. “Benton had to cancel their first-round playoff game due to COVID-19, and they were one of the top teams in their conference.”

The majority of Harding Academy’s team members chose to attend classes virtually and only come to campus for practice. Sipe said he came to school, but most of his classes were small, and he would distance himself from others as much as possible.

“I would eat lunch by myself and not be in close contact with anyone,” Sipe said.

“I did not want the virus passed to me, so we washed our hands like crazy. The only people we hung out with were people on our team,” he said.

“We were extremely cautious and took no chances,” senior wide receiver Ty Dugger said. “It really goes to our coaches and how they managed the whole thing. It was most hectic on them — they took all the heat.

“We stayed away from everyone who wasn’t on the team, and we wiped down our stuff after we worked out. But the credit goes to the coaches for managing it so well.”

The dedication paid off for the Wildcats as they won their second consecutive Class 3A state championship on Dec. 19, defeating McGhee 71-44 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

“I feel good, obviously,” head coach Neil Evans said. “I’m very proud of our players and coaches to put a cap on a really unique season.

“For the effort that we have put in this year, to be rewarded on the biggest stage, it is really neat for us. … We have a lot of resiliency and character. It just makes this run a lot sweeter.”

At one point this season, Harding Academy had only 17 players out of a roster of 47, and every coach, other than Evans, had missed at some point due to COVID-19. Evans said Harding Academy missed two games as a result of the virus, one of which was rescheduled with a new opponent. The Wildcats finished the season with a 12-1 record.

“Going into the season, I was pretty confident that we had a good team ahead of us,” Sipe said, “but we missed our team camps and our 7-on-7s, so I feel like we kind of peaked later on.

“We just kept pushing through, and once everything got back to relatively normal, we were back in the state championship. We peaked at the right time.”

Sipe said that even though he had to spend most of his days eating lunch by himself, he knew it was for a bigger purpose.

“We had big things ahead of us, so it was OK to be on our own for a little bit,” he said.

Sipe finished the game with 8 touchdown passes — a state-championship record. According to an article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, he broke the record of 6 passing touchdowns set by six quarterbacks, the latest of which was Buddy Gaston of Joe T. Robinson High School in 2019. Sipe was 22 of 27 with 430 yards, and 10 of those passes went to his lifelong friend Dugger.

“Me and Ty have been friends since the third grade, when we took the entrance exam into Harding Academy,” Sipe said. “We do everything together. We have been in the same classes, and we hang out at each other’s houses.

“We are best friends off the field and on the field; it is the same thing. We love celebrating with each other. Ty is a special player, and he makes me look a lot better.”

Sipe also rushed for 113 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown. Sipe hasn’t yet committed to any school but has received offers from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia and Harding University in Searcy. Evans said he couldn’t be prouder of all the things that have happened to Sipe “because he deserves them all.”

“They have played together a long time now,” Evans said of Sipe and Dugger. “They have this bond, and they value the time they have had together.”

“We were all on the same page,” Dugger said. “All year, other teams have played against the pass pretty heavily, but McGhee focused on our run game, so we were able to have one-on-ones with defenders.”

Dugger finished the game with 10 catches for 248 yards and 4 touchdowns.

“I love finding Ty open,” Sipe said. “He is a really special player.”

Harding Academy’s only loss this season was against Briarcrest Christian in Tennessee on Sept. 25. Evans said Briarcrest was on a completely different level than Harding and was three times Harding’s size.

“There is no doubt they made us better,” Evans said. “We had to step up our game, and when we play against a team like that, it makes you a touch more human.”

Jeffrey Mercer, a senior at Harding Academy, said winning another state championship has meant everything.

“It is all I thought about this year,” Mercer said. “It meant a lot to finally accomplish my goal. … I credit it to us never doubting the plan the coaches had put before us.”

Mercer said he will likely attend Harding University next year, but he is done playing football.

“If anything, this year I feel like we were stronger and closer as a team than last year,” he said. “We were able to work [through the pandemic] as a team.”

Last week’s win was also the first time since the 1976 and 1977 seasons that Harding Academy was able to win back-to-back state titles.

“It feels really good, all that hard work paying off,” Dugger said.