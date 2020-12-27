Jefferson County Food Safety for the week of 12-27-20

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• MR PETROLEUM, 3100 Hazel St. Date of inspection Dec. 4. Observed ice packaged in store with no identifying information on it. Ice packaged in store should have store identifying information listed on it. Observed ice scoop being stored directly on top of the ice bin. During pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with established regulations. Observed container of coffee straws being stored unprotected. Single use items must be stored in original package or in a manner that prevents contamination. NC Shelving in kitchen where seasoning is held is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Floors throughout facility are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• PRECIOUS MEMORIES LEARNING ACADEMY, 5621 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Dec. 4. Observed handwashing sink blocked in the kitchen area. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Items were removed during time of inspection.

• THE FAMILY DINER, 116 S. Highway 365, Redfield. Date of inspection Dec. 4. Food not in original containers are not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the Food. Container was labeled during time of inspection. Single service item being stored directly on the floor. Single service item shall be stored at least six inches above the floor to prevent contamination.

• TINY LITTLE BLESSINGS LEARNING CENTER & CHILD CARE, 105 S Highway 365, Redfield. Date of inspection Dec. 4. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

• PINE BLUFF FOOD MART LLC, 3402 Old Warren Road. Date of inspection Dec. 2. Food not in original containers are not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the Food. Observation: Need to clean counter tops. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed broken floor tiles in the food prep. Floor shall be maintained in good repair for easy cleaning. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. The lighting intensity is zero lux in warewashing area. The lighting shall at a distance of 75cm above the floor in areas used for handwashing warewashing.

• SARACEN CASINO ANNEX, 3513-Annex Market St. Date of inspection Dec. 2. Observed handwashing sink blocked in the kitchen area. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Items wwere removed during time of inspection.

• SARACEN Q STORE, 3513 Market St. Date of inspection Dec. 2. Observation: No current health permit posted. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law. Corrected during time of inspection.