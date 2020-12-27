Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for the week of 12-27-20

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Daniel Lee Jackson, 32, and Amanda Marie Wooley, 24, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 14.

Antwain Dwayne Jones, 29, of White Hall, and Felicia Dornella Burnett, 36, of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 18.

James E. Whitfield Jr., 47, of Pine Bluff, and Gwendolyn Delois Jones, 39, of Star City, recorded Dec. 21.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Victor McGehee v. Elizabeth McGehee, granted Dec. 11.

Ahmad Pace v. Cynthia Pace, granted Dec. 16.

Ryan Emerson v. Antonio Emerson, granted Dec. 14.

Anthony Conner v. Tina Conner, granted Dec. 16.

Torrey Scarbrough v. Tania Scarbrough, granted Dec. 18.

Demetria Jones v. Robert Jones, granted Dec. 14.

Valandra German v. Jamarion Oliver, granted Dec. 17.

Marcia Stewart v. Wendell Stewart, granted Dec. 17.