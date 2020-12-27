Linking up: Holiday Jazz Brunch fundraiser uses ‘The Wiz’ numbers to entertain

Dancers perform "The Color Is" from "The Wiz" onscreen at the post-event watch party for the virtual, Dec. 4-5 Holiday Jazz Brunch fundraiser of the Little Rock Chapter of The Links Inc. The watch party took place Dec. 13 at Westwind event center in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)

To recap the success of the 2020 edition of its annual Holiday Jazz Brunch fundraiser, a small group of members of the Little Rock Chapter of The Links Inc. gathered for a Dec. 13 post-watch party at Westwind event center in North Little Rock.

Hosted by Links member Timmons, the watch party began in the center's auditorium with a rebroadcast of the Dec. 5 virtual main event, steered by Donna Terrell Lambert and featuring an "Emerald City" theme. Vocal performances by Nicky Parrish began and ended the program. The dance ensemble Born Artistically Bold Dance Company, The Fulfilling Experience, performed to "The Color Is," the funk-fueled, fashionable spectacle from the musical "The Wiz," as well as "Ease on Down the Road." The zenith of the program: a fashion show by Links members and other community leaders ... each doing a little dance while clad in various shades of Emerald City green. Coordinated by designer Korto Momolu, the show was led by chapter President Lana Nayles. The one model clad in red, Nayles came out walking her dog, Lady Fendi Smith ... also draped in red.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1227links/]

In addition, a slide show of the Links' charitable work was featured, along with a showcase of the eight winners of Links scholarships: Bailey Buck, Shelby Ellison, Lettu Konshie, Nya Love, Segovia Lucas, Paige Poindexter, Ada'Jiah Watson and Kennedy Morris. Morris is the winner of the inaugural Gloria Love Scholarship, named in honor of the chapter's late president.

After the rebroadcast, Links members moved to the banquet room, where they enjoyed carry-out dinners from Grampa's Catfish & Seafood and watched the rebroadcast of the event's Dec. 4 Happy Hour prelude. Swag bags -- green, of course -- were given out to all attendees.