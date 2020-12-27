Little Rock police investigating 2 homicides

Little Rock police on Sunday said they were investigating two separate homicides that happened overnight.

The killings happened at 10921 Mara Lynn Road, in west Little Rock, and 6901 Geyer Springs Road, in the southwestern part of the city, according to a statement released by police.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released, and no suspects were named in the statement.

The slayings come after police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old man in the killing of Kimeisha Harris, who was found dead on the living room floor of a home on Longcoy Street.