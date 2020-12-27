Local notes: Arts options for 2021

This handmade Valentine, circa 1900, is part of an exhibit opening Jan. 9 at the Rogers Historical Museum. (Courtesy Photo)

Blood Center

seeks donors

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is inviting eligible blood and plasma donors to give during the Miracle of Giving Blood Drive. The last day of the drive will be Dec. 31 at all CBCO donor centers throughout the region. Special holiday hours are in effect. The Springdale and Bentonville donor centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All CBCO Donor Centers will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to give to maintain social distancing guidelines and improve donor flow. Masks are required. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.

Information: cbco.org/donate-blood.

Cabin Fever

goes online

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's annual "Cabin Fever Reliever" collectors day, held each January, will go virtual in 2021, debuting Jan. 9 on the museum's website, shilohmuseum.org/. Viewers can enjoy an online gallery of items from the museum's founding collection, which belonged to Springdale attorney and municipal judge William Guy Howard (1876–1965), known to Springdale residents in his day as "the Judge." Howard began collecting arrowheads as a boy and spent the rest of his life amassing a huge collection of prehistoric and historic Native American artifacts and more.

Over the years, Guy Howard welcomed people into his Springdale home to view thousands of artifacts on display there. "The Judge" and his collection became a local legend. When he died in 1965, the Springdale City Council voted to purchase Howard's collection, and the seeds for the Shiloh Museum were planted.

Information: (479) 750-8165.

UA history

Zoom topic

Charlie Alison, executive editor for the Office of University Relations at the University of Arkansas, will explore the history of the University of Arkansas in a Zoom program hosted by the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, at noon Jan. 20.

Alison's talk, titled "150 Years on the Hill," takes a look at the founding of the university in 1871, its opening for classes early the next year, and the beginning of its hallowed traditions during the rest of the 19th century and early 20th century.

Space for the Zoom program is limited, and registration is required. To register or for more information, visit the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's events page at shilohmuseum.org or call (479) 750-8165.

T2 extends

'Marie Curie'

Hailed by The Wall Street Journal and now streamed by thousands of streaming audience members across the nation, TheatreSquared's "The Half-Life of Marie Curie" will be extended through Jan. 17 to meet demand. Breaking streaming records for T2, "The Half-Life of Marie Curie" is the first brand-new production to be staged at the theater since the onset of the public health crisis, and only the second production of the play since its acclaimed 2019 New York debut.

It features a newly revised script by Lauren Gunderson. Dawn Monique Williams directs, with Rebecca Harris ("Bad Dates") returning to TheatreSquared to play Marie Curie, and Leontyne Mbele-Mbong playing scientist and suffragist Hertha Ayrton in her T2 debut.

On-demand streaming is available at just $20 per ticket. For tickets, call (479) 777-7777 or visit theatre2.org.

WAC presents

'Charming'

Walton Arts Center will host Broadway's Bret Shuford at 8 p.m. Jan. 16 for "Charming: A Tale of an American Prince," part of Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming. Tickets are $15 plus applicable fees at www.waltonartscenter.org or by calling (479) 443-5600.

The cabaret-style performance tells the tale of one prince's trek from the faraway kingdom of Texas to a castle in The East Village. Shuford's quest is highlighted by the music of Sondheim, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Prince and more, with a little Disney magic thrown in for good measure.

Shuford's Broadway credits include "Wicked," "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Little Mermaid."

Ghost Light Programming is presented by Procter & Gamble and provided in part by supporters of the Ghost Light Recovery Fund.

Museum looks

back at love

Visitors are invited to learn about the origins of Valentine's Day and the history of the Valentine card in "Valentines: Flattery and Insults," a special traveling exhibit organized by Blair-Murrah Exhibitions. This exhibit will be open at the Rogers Historical Museum from Jan. 9 through March 27. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

In accordance with the City of Rogers Covid-19 policy, acceptable face coverings are required to be worn over your mouth and nose during your visit. Please be prepared upon arrival to have your temperature checked and to answer a few ADH screening questions. Admission is free.

Information:rogershistoricalmuseum.org or call (479) 621-1154.