Loyd Phillips, who won Outland Trophy with Razorbacks, dies at 75

— Loyd Phillips, the first two-time All-America football player at the University of Arkansas and 1966 Outland Trophy winner as the nation’s top college interior lineman, died Sunday in hospice care from complications after suffering a stroke. He was 75.

The UA athletic department confirmed Phillips’ death in a news release.

Phillips, who played defensive tackle, was a three-year All-Southwest Conference pick from 1964-66 and starred on Arkansas teams that were a combined 29-3 — including three victories over Texas.

"He didn't have any technique that I know of, except no blocker could handle him," Frank Broyles, who was Phillips’ coach at Arkansas, said in a 1994 interview. "He ignored the blocker, chased the ball and always arrived in a bad humor."

After Phillips helped the Razorbacks go 11-0 and win a share of the national championship in 1964, he was an All-American as a junior and senior in 1965 and 1966.

As a senior Phillips became Arkansas’ second Outland Trophy winner along with Bud Brooks, the 1954 winner.

“The Razorback Family and college football has lost one of its true legends,” Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said in a news release. “Loyd Phillips was a ferocious competitor for Coach Frank Broyles in what was a truly golden era of Razorback Football.

“As his accomplishments attest, he established himself among the best to ever play college football. However, away from the field, Loyd was a humble gentle giant who made a meaningful difference in the lives of generations of young people in our state through his dedicated service in secondary education. He will be greatly missed.”

Phillips was a first-round NFL Draft pick by the Chicago Bears in 1967 at No. 10 overall, but his professional career was cut short by a leg injury.

After the 1969 season, Phillips was traded by Chicago to New Orleans, but he retired from football and returned to Arkansas, where he completed his bachelor's degree and earned a master’s degree and became an administrator in both the Springdale and Rogers school districts.

Phillips was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992 and voted a member of Arkansas’ All-Century Team in 1994.

Phillips, from Longview, Texas, also is a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, UA Sports Hall of Honor, Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Southwest Conference Hall of Fame and Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame.

“Loyd has a great deal of humility," Terry Don Phillips, a former Arkansas player and administrator, said in 1994 of his older brother. “You could be with him in a room from now until forever and you would never know he was a great football player. He won't talk about it unless someone else brings it up."

Phillips is survived by his wife Betsy; their son Mackenzie, who also played football for the Razorbacks from 1988-91; and daughter JoAnn.