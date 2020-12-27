Man, 38, arrested in Little Rock killing, police say

A 38-year-old man was facing a first-degree murder charge Saturday in the death of a woman in Little Rock, police said.

Officers responding to a call at about 4 p.m. in the 2700 block of Longcoy Street found Kimeisha Harris dead on the living room floor of a home, according to a news release by Little Rock police. Authorities arrested Quincy Harris and transported him to Pulaski County jail, the release states.

Quincy Harris remained in the jail on Sunday morning on one count each of first-degree murder, possession of firearms by certain persons and failure to appear, an online jail roster indicates. No bond was listed.

Police on Sunday morning reported two additional homicides that happened overnight in Little Rock, though authorities didn’t immediately release the victims’ names.