Cooper Williams, 17, an Eagle Scout in Madison County, Miss., built several “hugging booths,” which let families embrace at-risk loved ones safely during the coronavirus pandemic, and donated them to an assisted living home where safety measures have allowed only window visits for months.

Phil Ginsburg, the head of the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, said he told his staff not to remove a nearly 7-foot-tall monolith made of gingerbread that appeared in a park on Christmas Day “until the cookie crumbles,” which it later did.

Jethro DeVane, 71, of Rock Hill, S.C., is suing the city Police Department after an officer looking for teens breaking into cars saw DeVane peek out from a window of his home at 4 a.m. and ordered DeVane, who was naked, to step outside where he was held at gunpoint while officers searched his home without a warrant, the suit says.

Judith Holloway of Texas is facing multiple federal charges in Michigan, accused of selling diet pills that contained a toxic chemical falsely labeled as “pigment powder” in multiple listings on eBay, according to prosecutors.

Johnathan Murphy, 35, a police officer in Prichard, Ala., was fired from the department after he was charged with murder in the off-duty shooting of a man in an apartment in Mobile.

David Misch, 59, a prisoner at the Santa Rita lockup in Dublin, Calif., serving time for the 1989 murder of a woman in the Hayward area, is now facing “special circumstance” charges after being linked to the abduction and death of a 9-year-old girl who disappeared from a parking lot in 1988.

Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen , 2 1 , of Benton County, Mo., were arrested on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of a 4-year-old girl who was beaten and dunked in an icy pond to remove a “demon,” according to the county sheriff.

Chad Voyles, 1 8 , was arrested along with a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl after police discovered the bodies of the girl’s parents on their property in Fort Towson, Okla., according to Oklahoma authorities.

Ernest Finley, the police chief of Montgomery, Ala., said “enough is enough” during a news conference in which he asked the community and the city’s apartment complexes to work with law enforcement officials after the city recorded its 63rd homicide this year, the most in nearly five decades.