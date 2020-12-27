NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 16 of the NFL season. NOTE These statistics do not include Saturday's games.

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 5-65 receiving, 1 TD in victory over Raiders

SEASON 60-613 receiving, 4 TD in 14 games

WR K.J. HILL (Chargers/North Little Rock)

LAST WEEK 3-39 receiving in victory over Raiders

SEASON 7-73 receiving in 13 games

RB J.D. McKISSIC (Washington/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 13-51 rushing, 9-56, 1 TD receiving in loss to Seahawks

SEASON 79-350 rushing, 1 TD; 67-482 receiving in 14 games

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

DT McTELVIN AGIM (Broncos/Hope-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in loss to Bills

SEASON 8 tackles in 8 games

S KAMREN CURL (Washington/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 8 tackles in loss to Seahawks

SEASON 73 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT in 14 games

LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)

FRIDAY 8 tackles in victory over Vikings

LAST WEEK 15 tackles in loss to Chiefs

SEASON 114 tackles, 4 sacks in 15 games

LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 5 tackles in loss to Cowboys

SEASON 74 tackles, 1 sack in 12 games

DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Texans

SEASON 18 tackles in 14 games

LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 3 tackles in victory over Panthers

SEASON 10 tackles in 10 games

DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)

FRIDAY 3 tackles in loss to Saints

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in loss to Buccaneers

SEASON 31 tackles, 1/2 sack in 15 games

DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 2 tackles in loss to Dolphins

SEASON 39 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks in 14 games

SPECIAL TEAMS

P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)

LAST WEEK 3-29.3 net avg. in victory over Giants

SEASON 42-37.8 net avg. in 14 games

NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK

QB BRANDON ALLEN (Bengals/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)

TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Bears/Jacksonville)

TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)

OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)

OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)

OL DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)

TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Washington/White Hall-Arkansas)

CB TREMON SMITH (Colts/Central Arkansas)

RELEASED

RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Detroit/Arkansas)

PRACTICE SQUAD

ALEX COLLINS (Seahawks/Arkansas)

TE CHASE HARRELL (49ers/Arkansas)

LB DE'JON HARRIS (Packers/Arkansas)

WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)

WR KIRK MERRITT (Dolphins/Arkansas State)

DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)

DT T.J. SMITH (Chargers/Arkansas)

INJURED RESERVE

WR OMAR BAYLESS (Panthers/Arkansas State)

CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)

DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)

NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@adgnewsroom.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.