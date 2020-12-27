NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 16 of the NFL season. NOTE These statistics do not include Saturday's games.
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 5-65 receiving, 1 TD in victory over Raiders
SEASON 60-613 receiving, 4 TD in 14 games
WR K.J. HILL (Chargers/North Little Rock)
LAST WEEK 3-39 receiving in victory over Raiders
SEASON 7-73 receiving in 13 games
RB J.D. McKISSIC (Washington/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 13-51 rushing, 9-56, 1 TD receiving in loss to Seahawks
SEASON 79-350 rushing, 1 TD; 67-482 receiving in 14 games
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
DT McTELVIN AGIM (Broncos/Hope-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1 tackle in loss to Bills
SEASON 8 tackles in 8 games
S KAMREN CURL (Washington/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 8 tackles in loss to Seahawks
SEASON 73 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT in 14 games
LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)
FRIDAY 8 tackles in victory over Vikings
LAST WEEK 15 tackles in loss to Chiefs
SEASON 114 tackles, 4 sacks in 15 games
LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 5 tackles in loss to Cowboys
SEASON 74 tackles, 1 sack in 12 games
DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Texans
SEASON 18 tackles in 14 games
LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 3 tackles in victory over Panthers
SEASON 10 tackles in 10 games
DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)
FRIDAY 3 tackles in loss to Saints
LAST WEEK 1 tackle in loss to Buccaneers
SEASON 31 tackles, 1/2 sack in 15 games
DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 2 tackles in loss to Dolphins
SEASON 39 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks in 14 games
SPECIAL TEAMS
P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)
LAST WEEK 3-29.3 net avg. in victory over Giants
SEASON 42-37.8 net avg. in 14 games
NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK
QB BRANDON ALLEN (Bengals/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)
TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Bears/Jacksonville)
TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)
OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)
OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)
OL DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)
TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Washington/White Hall-Arkansas)
CB TREMON SMITH (Colts/Central Arkansas)
RELEASED
RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Detroit/Arkansas)
PRACTICE SQUAD
ALEX COLLINS (Seahawks/Arkansas)
TE CHASE HARRELL (49ers/Arkansas)
LB DE'JON HARRIS (Packers/Arkansas)
WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)
WR KIRK MERRITT (Dolphins/Arkansas State)
DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)
DT T.J. SMITH (Chargers/Arkansas)
INJURED RESERVE
WR OMAR BAYLESS (Panthers/Arkansas State)
CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)
DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)
NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@adgnewsroom.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.