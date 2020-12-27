Week 16 capsules

Falcons at Chiefs

Noon (Fox)

LINE — Chiefs by 10 1/2

SERIES — Chiefs lead 6-3; Chiefs beat Falcons 29-28, Dec. 4, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(28) 93.9 RUSH 116.5 (14)

(4) 273.4 PASS 311.4 (1)

(14) 367.3 YARDS 427.9 (1)

(15) 25.4 POINTS 31.1 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(9) 104.7 RUSH 123.5 (21)

(31) 287.7 PASS 230.1 (10)

(28) 392.4 YARDS 353.6 (15)

(18) 25.2 POINTS 22.1 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH Atlanta QB Matt Ryan passed for 356 yards last week to reach 4,000 yards for the 10th consecutive season. Drew Brees is the only other quarterback with 10 consecutive 4,000-yard seasons. Ryan also threw TD pass 343 for his career, moving him past Fran Tarkenton (342) for 10th all-time.

•

Browns at Jets

Noon

LINE — Browns by 10

SERIES — Browns lead 15-12; Browns beat Jets 23-3, Sept. 16, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. JETS (RK)

(3) 152.6 RUSH 102.9 (23)

(23) 222.8 PASS 168.2 (32)

(10) 375.4 YARDS 271.1 (32)

(12) 26.3 POINTS 14.7 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. JETS (RK)

(12) 111.2 RUSH 112.9 (14)

(22) 246.5 PASS 279.8 (30)

(17) 357.7 YARDS 392.7 (29)

(23) 26.7 POINTS 29.5 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Baker Mayfield is riding a four-game stretch with 10 TD passes and 1 INT. Mayfield has thrown for at least 297 yards in his past three games and has eclipsed 3,000 yards passing for the third consecutive year, the first Browns QB since Brian Sipe (1979-81) to do that.

•

Bengals at Texans

Noon

LINE — Texans by 7 1/2

SERIES — Texans lead 8-4; Texans beat Bengals 13-9, Sept. 14, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. TEXANS (RK)

(27) 96.6 RUSH 86.0 (32)

(26) 216.4 PASS 275.4 (3)

(30) 313.0 YARDS 361.4 (18)

(30) 19.4 POINTS 22.5 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. TEXANS (RK)

(26) 128.4 RUSH 150.5 (31)

(20) 244.0 PASS 252.1 (23)

(22) 372.4 YARDS 402.6 (31)

(19) 25.4 POINTS 27.6 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH Houston QB Deshaun Watson threw for a season-high 373 yards vs. Indianapolis last week and has thrown 9 TD passes with just 1 INT in the past five games combined. The Bengals’ defense is playing better but still yields the 22nd-most yards in the league. Expect Watson to add to his gaudy numbers.

•

Bears at Jaguars

Noon

LINE — Bears by 7 1/2

SERIES — Bears lead 4-3; Jaguars beat Bears 17-16, Oct. 16, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(24) 100.8 RUSH 99.3 (26)

(22) 224.6 PASS 233.3 (20)

(27) 325.4 YARDS 332.6 (23)

(23) 22.5 POINTS 19.6 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(16) 118.5 RUSH 146.5 (30)

(13) 233.2 PASS 271.7 (28)

(14) 351.7 YARDS 418.2 (32)

(10) 22.7 POINTS 30.2 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH Chicago WR Allen Robinson faces his former team for the first time since leaving Jacksonville in 2018. He has 90 catches for 1,110 yards and 6 TDs despite the team’s shaky QB situation. He’s one of three NFL players (DeAndre Hopkins, Travis Kelce) with at least 90 receptions and 1,100 yards in each of the past two seasons.

•

Colts at Steelers

Noon (CBS)

LINE — Steelers by 1 1/2

SERIES — Steelers lead 25-6; Steelers beat Colts 26-24, Nov. 3, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(15) 114.0 RUSH 88.9 (31)

(9) 260.8 PASS 240.1 (17)

(12) 374.8 YARDS 329.0 (25)

(8) 28.5 POINTS 26.1 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(5) 98.1 RUSH 104.6 (8)

(17) 236.0 PASS 193.3 (2)

(7) 334.1 YARDS 297.9 (2)

(11) 22.9 POINTS 18.9 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH After joining Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook and Cleveland’s Nick Chubb as the only players with four consecutive 80-yard rushing games this season, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will try to extend that mark against the league’s eighth-ranked run defense.

•

Giants at Ravens

Noon

LINE — Ravens by 10

SERIES — Ravens lead 4-2; Giants beat Ravens 27-23, Oct. 16, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. RAVENS (RK)

(16) 113.5 RUSH 172.7 (1)

(29) 185.7 PASS 173.9 (31)

(31) 299.2 YARDS 346.6 (21)

(31) 17.4 POINTS 28.8 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. RAVENS (RK)

(6) 101.8 RUSH 109.9 (10)

(21) 244.6 PASS 233.8 (14)

(12) 346.4 YARDS 343.7 (9)

(9) 22.2 POINTS 20.5 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH Ravens CB Marcus Peters, who missed last week’s game with a calf injury, is the only NFL defender this season to have at least 3 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions. That has helped push Baltimore to a plus-4 turnover differential. Since 2000, the Ravens are 124-17 when on the plus side of turnovers.

Panthers at Washington

3:05 p.m.

LINE — Washington by 1

SERIES — Washington leads 9-6; Washington beat Panthers 29-21, Dec. 1, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. WASH. (RK)

(20) 108.4 RUSH 100.0 (25)

(16) 248.2 PASS 217.3 (25)

(20) 356.6 YARDS 317.3 (29)

(22) 23.1 POINTS 21.6 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. WASH. (RK)

(18) 119.4 RUSH 112.4 (13)

(19) 239.7 PASS 200.2 (3)

(19) 359.1 YARDS 312.6 (4)

(20) 25.4 POINTS 21.1 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH J.D. McKissic (Arkansas State) is an unsung hero for Washington. He had a career-high 107 yards from scrimmage last week while replacing injured starting RB Antonio Gibson. McKissic has 832 yards from scrimmage this season as the change-of-pace back.

Broncos at Chargers

3:05 p.m.

LINE — Chargers by 3

SERIES — Broncos lead 69-52-1; Broncos beat Chargers 31-30, Nov. 1, 2020

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(13) 118.8 RUSH 111.4 (18)

(28) 204.6 PASS 272.9 (5)

(28) 323.4 YARDS 384.3 (7)

(28) 19.7 POINTS 23.4 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(28) 134.6 RUSH 123.8 (22)

(10) 230.1 PASS 221.3 (7)

(21) 364.7 YARDS 345.1 (10)

(27) 28.2 POINTS 27.8 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH Denver’s defense is banged up and struggling, but two defenders provide a bit of hope. OLB Bradley Chubb is fourth in the NFL with 60 quarterback knockdowns and hurries, and he was voted to his first Pro Bowl. OLB Jeremiah Attaochu is aiming for his fourth consecutive game with a sack.

•

Eagles at Cowboys

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE — Eagles by 2

SERIES — Cowboys lead 69-54; Eagles beat Cowboys 23-9, Nov. 1, 2020

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(10) 125.6 RUSH 109.2 (19)

(27) 207.4 PASS 257.1 (11)

(22) 333.0 YARDS 366.3 (15)

(25) 21.6 POINTS 24.2 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(23) 125.6 RUSH 161.8 (32)

(16) 235.1 PASS 221.8 (8)

(20) 360.7 YARDS 383.6 (24)

(21) 25.8 POINTS 30.9 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH Dallas is plus-7 in turnover margin in the past two games after being among the NFL’s worst at minus-13 through 12 games. The Cowboys had 7 takeaways without a turnover in their first back-to-back wins of the season after forcing just 11 turnovers in the first 12 games.

•

Rams at Seahawks

3:25 p.m.

LINE — Seahawks by 1

SERIES — Seahawks lead 24-21; Rams beat Seahawks 23-16, Nov. 15, 2020

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)

(9) 127.9 RUSH 125.4 (11)

(13) 255.4 PASS 256.1 (12)

(8) 383.3 YARDS 381.5 (9)

(17) 24.6 POINTS 29.5 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)

(2) 94.1 RUSH 94.6 (3)

(1) 192.0 PASS 293.0 (32)

(1) 286.1 YARDS 387.6 (26)

(3) 19.2 POINTS 24.2 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH The Seahawks are tied for sixth in the league with 40 sacks, 31 of those in the past eight games. With one more sack SS Jamal Adams would become the 16th player in franchise history with double-digit sacks in a season.

•

Titans at Packers

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE — Packers by 3

SERIES — Titans lead 7-5; Titans beat Packers 47-25, Nov. 13, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(2) 160.4 RUSH 128.9 (8)

(19) 238.9 PASS 261.1 (8)

(2) 399.3 YARDS 390.0 (4)

(1) 31.1 POINTS 31.0 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(15) 114.5 RUSH 110.1 (11)

(29) 276.0 PASS 227.6 (9)

(27) 390.5 YARDS 337.7 (8)

(21) 25.8 POINTS 24.2 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH Since Week 7 of the 2019 season when Ryan Tannehill took over for Marcus Mariota as the Titans starting quarterback job, he leads the NFL in total TDs (67), average yards per pass attempt (8.5) and passer rating (112.8). This team is more than RB Derrick Henry.

•

MONDAY NIGHT

Bills at Patriots

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE — Bills by 7

SERIES — Patriots lead 76-44-1; Bills beat Patriots 24-21, Nov. 1, 2020

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(21) 108.2 RUSH 145.4 (6)

(2) 278.5 PASS 185.4 (30)

(6) 386.7 YARDS 330.8 (24)

(5) 29.1 POINTS 20.6 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(20) 121.4 RUSH 133.0 (27)

(15) 234.7 PASS 212.4 (6)

(16) 356.1 YARDS 345.4 (11)

(16) 24.3 POINTS 21.5 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH Buffalo QB Josh Allen’s 4,000 yards passing already rank second on the team’s single-season list. He is 359 from matching the record set by Drew Bledsoe in 2002. Allen had 2 passing TDs and 2 rushing to extend the team record for most combined TDs in a single season to 39. The previous record was 34, set by Jim Kelly in 1991.