Retired Navy sailor, wife lauded for volunteer work

Kathy Walton holds a photo of her husband, Jack, wearing his U.S. Navy uniform. The couple is dedicated to interacting with veterans, spending their Saturdays visiting them at Central Arkansas veterans homes. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Since its formation in 1775, the United States Navy has evolved on the bedrock core values of Honor, Courage, Commitment. Within each of these hallowed principles are charges to maintain the integrity of the nation through service to others, doing what's right and living for a higher cause.

It's a lofty code and the blueprint for a purposeful life both in and after the service. And if you didn't know the code's letter or spirit, all you have to do is look to Navy veteran Jack Walton, 80, and his wife Kathy, 77, of Maumelle, for an apt representation.

Since 2012, the Waltons have spent three hours almost every Saturday as volunteers with a very special mission -- to visit elderly and frail veterans, many of whom would not otherwise have interaction with the outside world.

"We've really made some great friends through the years," Kathy says. "It's just gratifying for us to be able to visit with people, be there for them. We just enjoy serving other people. That's just what we like to do."

The Waltons' commitment to their cause has touched hundreds of veterans through the years, outlived one veterans' home in Little Rock, formerly on Charles Bussey Avenue, and helped christen another, in North Little Rock across from the Eugene J. Towbin VA Healthcare Center. Throughout these changing times and changing venues, the one constant has been the friendship the Waltons have shown the veterans who lived there.

"We both had a love for veterans since Jack was in the Navy," Kathy says. "And, we like to serve. We started visiting and just had such a great time visiting with the guys. We just loved doing it. We just have a heart to serve others."

In recognition of this steadfast commitment, the Waltons were recently honored as 2020 Volunteers of the Year by the Arkansas Health Care Association and Arkansas Assisted Living Association (AHCA/AALA). David Barker, administrator at Arkansas State Veterans Home, said the awards committee couldn't have chosen a more deserving couple.

"What I'm so impressed with the Waltons about is, they don't have anybody out here," he says. "But pre-covid, they would come every weekend and visit with the veterans, both those who had families and those who didn't have families, and made friends with the veterans.

"You just don't see a lot of people that will take the time out of their schedule to come out every weekend and visit with the veterans and do those types of things."

The Waltons met in 1960 while Jack, an Arkansas native, was stationed at Quonset Point Naval Air Station in Kathy's home state of Rhode Island. One night, she had a date with another sailor who had to beg off and suggested his pal Jack take his place.

"I said, 'I don't do blind dates,'" Kathy says. "Well, he kept talking to me and he finally convinced me that Jack was a good guy and that I could go out with him. Anyway, I did and it was just kind of love at first sight for both of us." The couple married in 1963 and settled in Little Rock.

They began their mission of serving the veterans as an outreach of a Bible study group at Fellowship Bible Church. Norm Blasingame, another member of that group, suggested the idea of visiting the Little Rock Veterans Home and saw firsthand how seriously the Waltons took their mission.

"We didn't know anything about the veterans' home at that time, we just had this church project at the south end of town," Blasingame says. "We thought it'll be a one-time thing or we'll do this infrequently. Then it became for Jack and Kathy Walton not a project, but a passion."

The list of the activities the Waltons spearheaded over the years is long. Almost anything one could imagine doing among family and friends they found a way to adapt and take to the veterans.

"One of the things we loved doing was planning parties for the veterans," Kathy says. "Every July we had a watermelon feast, which they loved. Several times our group would have barbecues for the veterans; one time we had one at our previous home in Ferndale and we also went to Maumelle Park on the river a few times."

The showstopper of the year was a Christmas party that took a month to plan. The couple distributed "wish lists" to veterans from which they could request gifts of pajamas, socks, candy and other items. Fellowship's church members would buy the items and the gifts were distributed at the party to be enjoyed along with home-baked Christmas cookies and live entertainment.

But, as Blasingame notes, it wasn't just through events and activities where the couple made a difference.

"They realized that those guys, many of them have no family. [The Waltons] said once they wanted to be steadfast, they wanted to be dependable. And they were that," he says. "One year, I remember I kept a record -- they missed two or three weekends that entire year. If they were in town, that was a happening every week."

Even in the five years between the closing of the Little Rock Veterans Home and the opening of the Arkansas State Veterans Home the Waltons stayed in touch with veterans, visiting them in nursing homes. When the new home opened in 2017, they picked up right where they left off visiting, celebrating and serving the resident heroes.

"They built planter boxes and helped plant gardens for the veterans," Barker says. "They made wind chimes for all the veterans' homes. They watered plants for the veterans. They brought snacks and cookies to the staff from time to time."

Even Jack's diagnosis with pancreatic cancer in 2018 didn't derail the couple's weekly visits, which continued right up until covid-19 visitor restrictions were imposed. Now that he's in hospice home care, and in too much discomfort to participate in this interview, the couple doesn't know if he'll be able to visit once the restrictions are lifted. Kathy, however, hopes to resume the tradition the two of them started and kept up for so long.

In the meantime, they have their award as a public token of the community's esteem for their unselfish service.

"We are just so grateful and humbled that we would be chosen for this award," Kathy says. "We were so surprised and honored and just so thankful."