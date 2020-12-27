Russellville picks new head football coach

David Wheeler has spent a large portion of his coaching career at the college level. His first high school experience was at Russellville High School under former head coach Billy Dawson for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

“It was a learning curve, but he adapted really nicely,” Dawson said of Wheeler. “Without a doubt, in my career, he is one of the best football coaches I have ever been around — in terms of X’s and O’s and relating to and taking care of kids.

“Dave is the total package.”

Wheeler, who served as defensive coordinator for the Cyclones when they won the state championship in 2016, was recently named the new head football coach for Russellville High School. He replaces former coach Jeff Weaver, who resigned Nov. 17. The Cyclones finished 1-10 in 2020.

“We are extremely pleased to have Coach Wheeler rejoin our football program,” said Johnny Johnson, athletic director for the Russellville School District. “He was instrumental in our success when we won the Class 6A state football championship in 2016.

“Coach Wheeler is considered one of the top defensive minds in the state. We are looking forward to welcoming him back to Russellville.”

Following his initial stint at Russellville, Wheeler coached at Fayetteville High School for two seasons under Dawson and was at Bentonville West in 2019 and at Rogers this past season. Wheeler said he had a heck of a year at Rogers, turning a program that has traditionally struggled and finishing 6-3. He said it was a really good year for the program, but coming back to Russellville meant more to him than staying at Rogers.

“There is a community here that cares about the football program and will do anything to help because they want the program to see success,” Wheeler said. “They want to see the program see success and do it the right way.

“The townspeople are going to be 100 percent behind you because there are a lot of people who want the football program to be successful.”

Jeff Holt, assistant principal at Russellville Middle School, served on the search committee to hire a coach. He said Wheeler is “an outstanding football coach.”

“He is a great motivator, and players play really hard for him,” Holt said. “He does things the right way and expects everyone else to do the same.

“Dave will bring excitement to the program, as well as toughness and discipline. Dave is a winner and will do great things for the Russellville football program.”

Wheeler previously coached at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville as the defensive coordinator under former head coach Steve Mullins.

“Dave is a tough guy who demands toughness out of his players,” Mullins said. “Speaking of his time at ATU, his players loved and respected him, too, and he cared about them off the field.

“I think he will have a chance for success. I have just seen Dave as a college coach, but I’m assuming he is a good high school coach — but coaching at college and high school is like comparing apples and oranges a little bit.

“I know at the collegiate level, he was a very good coach.”

Dawson said there is a big difference between a 15-year-old and a 22-year-old and how you treat them and how you build their bodies.

“And remember, these kids are playing for fun and playing because they love to play,” Dawson said. “For a high school kid, there are situations and things going on in their lives that are completely different from a college athlete.

“College sports have more of a business-type atmosphere and are more cutthroat. … It has been a great transition for him, and he has done a nice job of figuring it out as he went and how everything works together.”

Wheeler grew up in north Missouri and spent the bulk of his college playing career at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville as a defensive back. He said getting to play at Northwest Missouri State was a great experience, and the program “has done so much since I left, including winning six national championships.”

Wheeler said he always pictured himself being a coach one day.

“I was the student manager for my brother’s high school football team, and I would go to practice every day, and I really loved it,” Wheeler said. “Since the sixth grade, I have been involved in football, and I knew it was something I was always going to do.

“It was a great experience then, and it has never changed for me. I love the game and the players.”

“Dave is also good in the offseason, assisting our players in the weight room with their conditioning,” Mullins said. “He knows his stuff there. Like I said, he is very meticulous with what he does.

“I’m excited for him and this opportunity.”

Wheeler met with the Cyclones football team on Dec. 7.

“We are going to be working on what matters and getting our players to believe in what they are doing,” he said. “For any program to be successful, they have to trust the coaches and trust the process for success to come.

“And success breeds more success. The more they trust, just like a fire, the more it spreads. I think that’s what we are trying to bring to Russellville.”