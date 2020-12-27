State reports 908 new covid-19 cases, 41 deaths

Nurses Mandy Stuckey (left) and Tonya Green conduct a coronavirus screening in April at a drive-thru site at New Life Church in North Little Rock. The site, and one at Ouachita Baptist Universityin Arkadelphia, is a partnership between two Arkansas companies. More photos at arkansasonline.com/42testing/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 908 new covid-19 cases Sunday — considerably lower than the record number of 3,204 on Thursday.

On Saturday, there were 702 new cases. Sunday marked the first time since Nov. 3 that the Health Department has reported two consecutive days of fewer than 1,000 new cases.

But the coronavirus hasn’t taken a holiday. The lower numbers over the weekend after Christmas were more about delays in testing and processing.

”Yesterday was a much lower number of new cases, partly because of lower testing,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet on Sunday.

Sunday’s numbers from the Health Department revealed 41 new deaths from the coronavirus in Arkansas.

“Of the 41 deaths, 25 are delayed reporting from November,” Hutchinson said in his tweet. “Regardless, this is a loss for all of us. Please continue to follow public health guidelines and recommendations.”

Hospitalizations rose by 34, to 1,093. The number of patients on ventilators rose by 13, to 186.

Read Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.