University group picks new leaders

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:19 a.m.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association recently held elections for executive officers and board of directors. They will begin their terms Jan. 1.

New officers and board members include:

• Kymara Seals, Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Alumni Chapter -- president-elect;

• Janice Roberts, Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Alumni Chapter -- first vice president;

• Ruth Jones, Huntsville, Ala. -- second vice president;

• LaDonna Hendrix, Greater Kansas City, Mo., Alumni Chapter -- recording secretary;

• Shannon Hendrix, Greater Kansas City, Mo., Alumni Chapter -- newly elected to the Central region;

• Helen Fleming Johnson, Austin, Texas, Alumni Chapter -- newly elected to the Southwest region;

• David W. Walters Sr., Metropolitan Atlanta Alumni Chapter -- reelected to the Great Lakes/Eastern Seaboard region;

• Dr. Giles Willis Jr., North Carolina Alumni Chapter in Raleigh -- reelected to the Great Lakes/Eastern Seaboard region;

• Taffany Davis, San Leandro, Calif. -- reelected to the far West region; and

• Ardren "AJ" Jones, Pulaski County Alumni Chapter in Little Rock -- reelected as a member-at-large.

