Alabama's Sarkisian wins Broyles Award

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is seen on the sidelines during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was named the winner of the 2020 Broyles Award on Monday by the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation.

Sarkisian, 46, is the third consecutive coach from an SEC program to win the award that is given to college football's best assistant coach. Former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady won the award last season and former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley won the award in 2018.

Sarkisian is the third Alabama assistant and ninth SEC assistant to win the award in its 25 seasons.

The Crimson Tide ranked second nationally with 49.7 points per game this season and 7.83 yards per offensive play. Alabama's offense features five Associated Press first-team All-Americans — quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris, receiver DeVonta Smith, center Landon Dickerson and tackle Alex Leatherwood. Jones and Smith are finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

Other finalists for this year's Broyles Award were BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, Northwestern defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz and Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, a Fayetteville native and former Arkansas football player who earlier this month was hired as the head coach at South Alabama.

Most winners of the Broyles Award have been hired as a head coach soon afterward. Sarkisian is a former head coach at Washington and Southern Cal, and served as Alabama's interim head coach for a 42-13 victory over Auburn last month.

The Broyles Award is named for the late Arkansas coach and athletics director Frank Broyles, whose Arkansas assistants went on to win a combined five national championships and six Super Bowls as head coaches.