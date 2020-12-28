Police Beat

Authorities arrest

man in LR shooting

A disturbance call led Little Rock police to arrest a man accused of shooting another man in the leg Saturday afternoon on College Street, according to an arrest report.

William Akins, 86, was arrested on charges of first-degree battery, the report said.

Fredrick Foster, who was lying on the ground, told police that Akins shot him in the right leg, according to the report.

Akins is being held at the Pulaski County jail.

Man found to have

drugs, officers say

Little Rock police arrested a man accused of drug-dealing at 3 a.m. Saturday at 5223 S. University Ave. near Zimmerman's Exxon, according to an arrest report.

Keyean Cortez Dukes, 27, was arrested on charges of loitering, possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of alprazolam (Zanax) with intent, possession of MDMA with intent, simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs, possession of a firearm by certain persons and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said they saw an occupied vehicle and then saw Dukes in the driver's seat. The officers reported seeing marijuana on Dukes' lap. They then found a pipe in his front pocket and a small bag of white powder and a gun under the seat, according to the report.

Dukes is being held at the Pulaski County jail.