Commission awards seminary candidate status

An opened Bible rests on a table in Lumberton, N.C., in this May 29, 2019, file photo. (AP / Gerry Broome )

Jackson Theological Seminary ) at North Little Rock was awarded candidate status as a Category III institution by the TRACS (Transnational Association of Christian Schools) Accreditation Commission.

The status is effective for five years, according to a news release from the Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr., president and chief executive officer at Jackson seminary and pastor of St. John AME Church at Pine Bluff.

Jackson seminary received the recognition earlier this year. TRACS is recognized by the United States Department of Education, the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the International Network for Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education, according to the release.

"Since 1903, Jackson has endeavored and successfully produced competent and capable ministers of the Gospel of Jesus the Christ. Notwithstanding its commitment to the mission, operations for JTS were held in abeyance from 2011-2017 to strategical align resources for the purposes of obtaining accreditation from a reputable, independent organization outside of our denomination," according to the release.

To meet its goals, a team was assembled to restart Jackson as an active institution. Classes resumed the fall of 2018. Jackson put in place a curriculum and operations intended to satisfy the standards for accreditation from TRACS. Students were enrolled in the master of divinity and bachelor of arts in biblical studies programs.

The institution's leaders include a board of trustees and its chairman, Bishop Michael Leon Mitchell, presiding prelate of the 12th Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church; and Williams, Jackson seminary president and CEO.

In December 2019, the institution achieved applicant status with TRACS and proceeded toward achieving candidate status. In July 2020, Jackson Theological Seminary hosted an on-site evaluation team. The institution responded to all of the determinations in the evaluation team report and the accreditation commission granted the institution candidate status.

The Jackson Theological Seminary staff involved in the effort included the Rev. Robert Turner, chief academic officer and dean of student affairs; Sheila Washington, chief financial officer; the Rev. Charles Frost, registrar and director of academic records; the Rev. Daniel Johnson, graduate instructor; and the Rev. Charlene Boone, undergraduate instructor.