Deputies: Christmas Day shooting fatal to Hot Springs teen

Garland County deputies are seeking information in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man whose body was found on Christmas Day, authorities said.

At approximately 8 a.m., the Garland County sheriff’s office received a call about a dead person in the 1400 block of Bald Mountain Road, according to a news release sent by the sheriff’s office on Monday.

According to authorities, deputies found the body, identified as 18-year-old Ethan Mathis of Hot Springs, lying next to the road in a driveway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

No arrests had been made at the time of the release.

Deputies are asking anyone who might have information to call the sheriff’s office at (501) 622-3660 or the Garland County Investigations Division at (501) 622-3690.