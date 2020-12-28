De'Vion Warren to return to Razorbacks in 2021

— Arkansas receiver De'Vion Warren on Monday became the Razorbacks' fourth senior football player to announce he will return to the team in 2021.

"Blessed to play one more year with my teammates and coaches! Best is yet to come," Warren wrote on Twitter.

Warren joins senior linebacker Grant Morgan and senior offensive linemen Myron Cunningham and Ty Clary in announcing their intentions to play at Arkansas again next season. All players this year were given an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Warren, Morgan, Cunningham and Clary have announced their choice to return in the past four days.

"Just keeps getting better. I love the way our kids want to play for the great state of Arkansas and the Razorbacks!" Arkansas coach Sam Pittman tweeted shortly following Warren's announcement.

Warren was in the midst of a breakout season when he suffered a season-ending ACL injury during the fourth quarter of a game at Florida on Nov. 14. He had 15 catches for 278 yards and 3 touchdowns this season, including a 5-catch, 95-yard outing at Auburn.

Warren has been the Razorbacks' top kickoff returner since his freshman season in 2017. He led the SEC with a 26.4-yard return average as a freshman — including a 100-yard touchdown return against Auburn — and had a career-best average of 28.5 yards per return as a sophomore.