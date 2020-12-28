Downtown Little Rock ramp to I-30 set to close Jan. 4

A 3D rendering that depicts the Interstate 30 corridor 6-lane and collector/distributor lanes alternative with a new interchange at Cantrell Road in downtown Little Rock.

Drivers are running out of options to use the Interstate 30/Cantrell Road interchange in Little Rock at the foot of the I-30 bridge over the Arkansas River.

Early next month, the East Second Street on-ramp to I-30 at the interchange will permanently close to make way for continued work on 30 Crossing, the project to remake the 6.7-mile corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock.

The closing on Jan. 4 will come about two months after the on-ramp to eastbound I-30 via the ramp at East Third and Ferry streets — and in the same interchange — closed for good.

After that date, the the only way to access I-30 through the interchange will be from Cumberland Street.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation recommends drivers who used the East Second Street on-ramp access I-30 via the East Sixth Street on-ramp.

It is just a matter of time before the interchange is no more. It is scheduled for demolition in early to mid-2021. Every ramp will be removed except the ramp from I-30 west to East Second Street, which will remain beyond 2021, according to a department timeline.

The interchange, which is a partial cloverleaf design, will be replaced with a more modern split diamond interchange, which can handle more traffic and takes up less space.

Partial removal of the interchange comes as work enters its third month on the first phase of what eventually will be a $1.3 billion project.

The centerpiece of the $638 million opening phase is replacing the Arkansas River bridge. Work on that aspect is ongoing, underscored by the work of cranes and barges in and along the river and in the vicinity of the bridge.

The bridge, which has six lanes now, will be reconstructed to three through lanes with two collector-distributor lanes and an auxiliary lane in both directions. The bridge will include an improved opening for the Arkansas River navigational channel, according to the department.

Work on frontage roads on both sides of I-30 in Little Rock also has begun. On the North Little Rock side, work to remove the center median of I-30 north of Broadway began. Early to the middle of next year, work will begin on building a temporary east exit ramp to Broadway.

The state Department of Transportation also announced two other less permanent changes to the way drivers can negotiate streets abutting the interstate. Both also are scheduled to begin Jan. 4.

Mahlon Martin Street between Clinton Avenue and East Third Street will be closed through next summer. East Third Street at its intersection with Mahlon Martin Street will be closed through Jan. 23.

Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and barriers, the department said.