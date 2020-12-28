Sections
Heavy rainfall, chance for snow predicted in state this week

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:45 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This National Weather Service graphic shows heavy rainfall predicted across the state.

An approaching storm system is expected to bring as much four inches of rain to Arkansas through Thursday, as well as a chance for “wintry weather” in some parts of the state, forecasters said.

Meteorologist Justin Condry said the system is expected to bring widespread rainfall across the state starting Wednesday. Forecasters predicted a chance for localized flash flooding as a result of the system.

Below-freezing temperatures are expected in parts of Arkansas on Wednesday and Thursday nights, bringing a chance for snow, sleet or freezing rain, the briefing states.

If snow were to occur, it would be isolated to the northwestern parts of the state with areas of higher elevation, Condry said. According to forecasters, Thursday night will bring the greatest chance for snowfall.

Condry said temperatures will be in the 40s and low-50s this week in most of the state, with areas of higher elevation at a greater chance to reach the freezing mark.

